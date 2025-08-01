Changes To IRS Examinations Of Large Corporate Taxpayers: A Sea Change Or Whistling In The Wind?

Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world’s leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry.

On July 23, 2025, the IRS issued guidance on audits of large corporate taxpayers. This guidance falls squarely in line with previous IRS statements at conferences, as well as its prior guidance about making examinations more effective and efficient through collaboration with taxpayers. The efficiency objective is the touchstone of this guidance, and may pave the way for the parties to complete audits in a more timely and productive manner. This Legal Update provides a brief review of the items that the IRS has identified to further its efficiency objective. General audit considerations : Current or new corporate audits require a "tailored audit scope." While this may cause taxpayers to be more transparent with the IRS, it really focuses on the IRS exam teams by requiring them to set an "exam plan and timeline" for the examination. But this directive is not a one-way street. Transparency in this context likely extends well beyond the issues the IRS has identified for audit. Taxpayers will likely need to be more transparent about record retention and availability of (and access to) information. A shorter timeline often has benefits for taxpayers, but it also comes with challenges, such as needing to commit to and meet response dates for information requests. Taxpayers will need to ensure they have adequate resources and commitment from stakeholders to keep their end of the bargain. When taxpayers have so done, the IRS should no longer be surprised if taxpayers take a hard stance on not extending the statute of limitations. After all, a deal is a deal.

: Earlier this year, the IRS announced that it was reinvigorating the FTS process to encourage broader use of the program. At the heart of that announcement was the new requirement that the taxpayer be informed of the reasons why the IRS denied a taxpayer's request for FTS. While the new guidance supersedes its earlier guidance, the gist of the guidance remains the same: the FTS process is open for business and must be considered by IRS exam for resolution purposes. Key to the FTS process is the willingness of both parties to compromise or reach mutual concessions on the FTS issues. The IRS also provided an update to the Internal Revenue Manual to reflect these changes. There are several points in the new guidelines worth noting: Large Corporate Compliance (LCC) matters access to Accelerated Issue Resolution (AIR): The July 25 guidance notes that there has been confusion about whether AIR applies to LCC audits. The guidance confirms that it does apply. Based on this clarification, large corporate taxpayers should consider whether AIR is an appropriate resolution tool for an issue in the current audit cycle that is reoccurring, such that the resolution can be extended to other open years for which returns have been filed. Taxpayers must still consider the requirements of Revenue Procedure 94-67. At bottom, the IRS's July 25 announcement about changes to large corporate taxpayer examinations is a welcomed step in the right direction to make audits more efficient and collaborative. But as with any change in policy, which this is, it takes time to permeate through the existing procedural processes. These particular changes may take time for the IRS to really implement because they require IRS exam to be more transparent with taxpayers about the audit process and its audit plan. Only time will tell if these changes can have a profound effect on efficiency, but in the meantime, taxpayers should take note and consider how they too must evolve to make audits more effective.

