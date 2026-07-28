Lowenstein's Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer Vanessa Torres discusses the transformation of law firm business development professionals into strategic growth drivers. She shares insights on leveraging technology, data analytics, and relationship-building to execute ambitious firm expansion plans over the next 3-5 years.

Lowenstein Sandler LLP is a national law firm with over 400 lawyers based in New York, Palo Alto, Roseland, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. We represent clients in virtually every sector of the global economy, with particular strength in the areas of technology, life sciences, and investment funds.

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Lowenstein’s Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer Vanessa Torres appears on “The LMA Perspective,” a podcast from the Legal Marketing Association focused on trends, leadership, and business development in the legal industry, to discuss how law firm business development professionals are evolving from brand and communications support to becoming “chief growth officers.”

As a critical driver behind executing Lowenstein’s strategic plan, which envisions increasing headcount and geographic locations over the next 3-5 years, Torres explains how she is pairing technology and data with human judgment to provide strategic guidance to the firm’s attorneys. She recommends investing in three critical areas: technology that fits with a particular firm’s specific needs, training in data literacy, and building relationships.

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