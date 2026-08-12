Goodwin Alumni Newsletter: Summer 2026

At Goodwin, we foster and cultivate connections and a sense of belonging among our alumni through shared memories, networking opportunities, firm updates, and mutual clients. Our annual Summer Newsletter is a great place to catch up and learn more about our alumni programming, strategic partnerships, and new initiatives.

Message to Alumni

Our alumni community is built on the relationships and shared experiences you developed at Goodwin, and we're here to help you stay connected. The Goodwin Alumni Portal makes that easy, offering firm updates, events, career resources, and ways to reconnect with fellow alumni.

This year's Alumni Summer Newsletter reflects that growth, with Portal updates, event highlights, and firm news. Thank you for being part of this community, and we look forward to staying connected!

Best regards,

Your Goodwin Alumni Engagement Team

Your Feedback in Action

At the end of last year, we conducted our biennial Alumni Survey and received many thoughtful responses from alumni across the U.S., and even a few from around the globe. Your feedback helped us identify new initiatives, enhance programming, and strengthen connections within our alumni community. Here are a few key takeaways from your responses:

67% Interested in local dinners or happy hours 53% Interested in professional development opportunities or speaking opportunities 51% Interested in networking or industry-specific events

What’s Next

Your feedback is helping drive our Alumni Program forward. In 2026 and beyond, we will expand your opportunities to engage with local communities, enhance professional development, and strengthen industry connections; supporting our alumni community as it continues to grow together.

Currently, we offer a range of resources available on the Goodwin Alumni Portal, including CLE programs, career coaching, and educational webinars. If you are interested in speaking opportunities or would like to learn more, please contact DG-Alumni@Goodwinlaw.com.

Goodwin Reconnect

Enjoy an Alumni Gathering on Goodwin!

In response to some of the suggestions shared in our Alumni Survey, the Alumni Engagement team is excited to offer Goodwin Reconnect, an initiative that gives you the opportunity to plan unique gatherings to reconnect with each other and your former Goodwin colleagues. Goodwin will cover the cost of a meetup, event, or activity to promote relationship-building over shared interests.

We encourage the Reconnect activity to include a mix of alumni and current Goodwin lawyers. Activities may include a meal or happy hour, and we encourage you to be creative and consider other activities as well, such as:

Sporting Events

Arts and Crafts Workshops

Cooking Classes

Apply to Goodwin Reconnect

Once you have an activity and group assembled, a designated “point person” should submit their Goodwin Reconnect idea. The form will ask about the activity, participants, timing, and estimated cost.

Please do not hesitate to contact the Alumni Engagement Team if you have any questions.

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