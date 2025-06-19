Why Cities Can't Afford To Wait Any Longer: How To Meet The New Challenges

In part three of 'The Infrastructure Imperative' blog series, we will share insights on how cities can leverage the power of data when making business decisions, how organizations are upskilling current and future leaders, and what the future holds for infrastructure planning. Missed part one and two? Read them here.

Data-driven decisions

As cities move toward data-driven decisions, they've encountered a problem: departments speak their own language. Engineering rates bridge conditions one way while facilities use different scales. How can leaders compare assets when departments use different rating scales? To make sense of it all, cities must create common standards for measuring and assessing every piece of infrastructure they manage.

Asset ratings only tell part of the story, and cities need to know how well their infrastructure performs when it was last fixed and how much every repair costs. Additionally, when departments are competing for limited resources, this can cause real friction and delays as decisions need to be made on whether the money should go to fixing aging fire trucks or replacing water pipes. These decisions should be made using reliable data.

The human element

Who will manage tomorrow's infrastructure?

Today's infrastructure managers must crunch data, think strategically and understand finance and technology. They need to consider how their decisions affect different communities and factor in regulatory impacts. Universities are responding to this need by creating specialized asset management programs, while professional organizations develop new standards and certifications. This represents a significant change from traditional engineering-focused training. Asset management as a distinct discipline reflects a growing recognition that infrastructure management requires a holistic understanding of operations, systems, finance and strategic planning.

Cities must hire and develop professionals who can communicate complex projects to residents, grasp how decisions affect different communities and navigate tricky political waters. Building this workforce demands new approaches to training, recruiting and keeping top talent.

Looking ahead

North American cities face infrastructure challenges but also have a chance to reinvent themselves. Resilient cities won't just focus on technical fixes; they will think about economic resilience and long-term sustainability. They will break down silos, use data to make choices and ensure every neighborhood gets its fair share of services.

Each infrastructure choice cities make today carves a path for future generations, and millions of residents are watching to see which cities will lead the way forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.