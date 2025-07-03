ARTICLE
3 July 2025

Summer Associates In The City: A Look Back At Foley's Chicago Retreat

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Our 2025 Summer Associate Retreat in Chicago was one for the books! We welcomed over 70 summer associates from across the firm to the Windy City for three unforgettable days packed with learning, growing, and connecting.
United States Law Practice Management
Amy B. Moynihan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Our 2025 Summer Associate Retreat in Chicago was one for the books! We welcomed over 70 summer associates from across the firm to the Windy City for three unforgettable days packed with learning, growing, and connecting.

From insightful conversations with firm leaders to giving back through our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, each moment brought new energy, inspiration, and a strong sense of belonging. And of course, we made time to soak in the city.

We had a boatload of fun kicking off the retreat. Our summer associates arrived in our Chicago office and received a warm welcome from our National Recruiting Committee Chair Bob Scher and senior members of our Recruiting team. They also learned what Foley is all about from our Chairman and CEO Daljit Doogal and Managing Partner Steve Vazquez. They concluded their day with a festive dinner and a fireworks cruise on the Chicago River.

1645404 a.jpg

We knocked day two out of the park. The group participated in programming that introduced them to our core areas of practice, allowed them to hear directly from our clients, and learn more about our affinity groups. They also participated in a workshop focused on helping them cultivate the right mindset for success. The day wrapped up with a perfect Chicago evening under the lights at historic Wrigley Field.

1645404 b.jpg

We closed out the retreat with heart and perspective. Our summer associates learned about our national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and pitched in by filling backpacks with school supplies for Club kids. They also heard from a group of our associates who shared helpful tips for transitioning from law students to lawyers. The final day was filled with collaboration, learning, and giving back.

1645404 c.jpg

As we continue to reflect on our time together in Chicago, we're incredibly proud of our summer associates and can't wait to see the impact they'll make the rest of this summer and beyond.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Amy B. Moynihan
Amy B. Moynihan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More