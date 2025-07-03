Summer Associates In The City: A Look Back At Foley's Chicago Retreat

Our 2025 Summer Associate Retreat in Chicago was one for the books! We welcomed over 70 summer associates from across the firm to the Windy City for three unforgettable days packed with learning, growing, and connecting.

From insightful conversations with firm leaders to giving back through our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, each moment brought new energy, inspiration, and a strong sense of belonging. And of course, we made time to soak in the city.

We had a boatload of fun kicking off the retreat. Our summer associates arrived in our Chicago office and received a warm welcome from our National Recruiting Committee Chair Bob Scher and senior members of our Recruiting team. They also learned what Foley is all about from our Chairman and CEO Daljit Doogal and Managing Partner Steve Vazquez. They concluded their day with a festive dinner and a fireworks cruise on the Chicago River.

We knocked day two out of the park. The group participated in programming that introduced them to our core areas of practice, allowed them to hear directly from our clients, and learn more about our affinity groups. They also participated in a workshop focused on helping them cultivate the right mindset for success. The day wrapped up with a perfect Chicago evening under the lights at historic Wrigley Field.

We closed out the retreat with heart and perspective. Our summer associates learned about our national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and pitched in by filling backpacks with school supplies for Club kids. They also heard from a group of our associates who shared helpful tips for transitioning from law students to lawyers. The final day was filled with collaboration, learning, and giving back.

As we continue to reflect on our time together in Chicago, we're incredibly proud of our summer associates and can't wait to see the impact they'll make the rest of this summer and beyond.

