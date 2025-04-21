ARTICLE
21 April 2025

Connecting The Dots: Previewing SHRM Oklahoma 2025 Annual Conference – ConnectHR (Podcast)

It's springtime, and in Oklahoma, that could only mean one thing—the annual SHRM Oklahoma (formerly OKHR) conference is right around the corner.
It's springtime, and in Oklahoma, that could only mean one thing—the annual SHRM Oklahoma (formerly OKHR) conference is right around the corner. This year, the conference returns to Oklahoma City with events taking place at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, May 5-6, 2025. With less than a month before the opening sessions begin, current SHRM Oklahoma Director Tara Crowley joins Briefly Legal for a preview of this year's agenda.

Tara and Adam discuss the reasoning behind the theme, ConnectHR, and why a condensed schedule will provide attendees with a more intimate conference environment. They also provide a sneak peek into this year's keynote speakers (Dr. Nathan Regier, Shalynne Jackson, and Gloria Sinclair Miller), and "Connecting at the HR Park," an after-hours event with games, music, refreshments, and time to let loose. As the Premier Presenting Sponsor, our Labor & Employment Practice Group members are excited to present a full slate of current of current employment law topics that will help HR professionals connect the dots and find meaningful solutions to their workplace issues. Make sure to stop by our booth (31/32) in the vendor hall for a chance to win great prizes.

About Tara Crowley

Additional Resources ConnectHR 2025 SHRM Oklahoma Conference

