Restoring Common Sense To Federal Office Space Management (Trump EO Tracker)

Revokes previous federal office space executive orders to enable agencies to select cost-effective facilities. The revoked orders are:

Executive Order 12072 titled "Federal Space Management" signed by President Jimmy Carter on August 16, 1978, which ordered the Federal Government to prioritize central business districts when siting Federal facilities in urban areas.

Executive Order 12072, titled "Locating Federal Facilities on Historic Properties in Our Nation's Central Cities" signed by President Bill Clinton on May 21, 1996, which encouraged agencies to locate their facilities in historic properties and districts, especially when located in central business areas.

The Administrator of General Services is directed to initiate the process to amend the regulations at title 41, parts 102-79 and 102-83, Code of Federal Regulations, and to take any other steps necessary in accordance with applicable law to conform Federal office space management policy with this order.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Restoring Common Sense to Federal Office Space Management

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.