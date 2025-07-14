Rose On Midsize Talent Market In NYC

Pryor Cashman Managing Partner David Rose recently spoke with Law.com Pro Mid-Market about the surge in lateral recruiting interest from Big Law attorneys into midsize law firms, a trend that's reshaping the legal talent market in New York.

In the article, "Midsize Firms See Hot Recruiting Market in NYC," David highlights the underlying drivers of this shift: growing unease over large-firm mergers and the limitations imposed by high billing rates.

"There are a lot of people who are at firms who are merging or combining in other ways that are thinking about whether that's where they want to be. They didn't sign up to be partners at a mega-firm, so they decided to go to a midsize firm. ... Some people are looking for some place that maybe more resembles the firm they initially joined."

This momentum is particularly strong among rising partners seeking platforms that enable them to build their own client-focused practice:

"We are seeing sometimes younger partners at Big Law firms who are feeling constrained by very high rates and they are not able to begin to develop the practice they want because of high rates and because the firms they're at can't take on certain matters because they might not be perceived as large enough for those firms."

Read the full article using the link below (subscription may be required).

