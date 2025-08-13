Strengthening Your Hiring Process (Video)

Join attorneys Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger from Offit Kurman in this week's episode of OK at Work as they discuss essential recruiting and hiring practices. Learn about the importance of having a structured process to ensure compliance with state laws and avoid discriminatory practices. Discover key considerations for job postings, proper candidate classification, and conducting fair and equitable interviews. This episode emphasizes the critical role of maintaining a consistent, legally sound hiring process.
