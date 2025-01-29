Deadline Alert: Division I Athletes Must File For $2.8 Billion NIL Settlement

As a former Division I athlete, this hits close to home for me. I played basketball at Seton Hall and was part of the team that won the Big East Championship in 2016—a moment I'll never forget. This settlement represents a historic opportunity for college athletes, and I've been reaching out to my former teammates and peers to make sure no one misses out. Now, I'm sharing it more broadly. The NCAA is finalizing a $2.8 billion settlement over name, image, and likeness (NIL) antitrust claims. For eligible athletes, this could mean substantial payouts—averaging $91,000 and up to $280,000.

If you or someone you know participated in Division I sports, including basketball or football, between 2016 and 2024, please be aware of the following requirements:

Power 5 Conference and Notre Dame Athletes on Full Scholarships: Simply update your contact information and select your payment method on the settlement website.

Simply update your contact information and select your payment method on the settlement website. All Other Division I Athletes: Complete and submit a claim form by January 31, 2025, to ensure eligibility for payment.

How to Submit a Claim:

Visit the official claims website: www.collegeathletecompensation.com. The site provides detailed instructions, including a step-by-step guide for submitting claims, court documents, and other resources.

If you have a Claim ID, PIN, or NCAA Eligibility Center ID, use this information to log in and expedite the process. If you do not have these details, you can still complete a claim form by following the instructions on the website or contacting the claims administrator at admin@collegeathletecompensation.com for assistance.

Mailing Address for Claim Forms:

You may also submit a printed claim form by mailing it to the Settlement Administrator. Forms must be postmarked no later than January 31, 2025:

College Athlete Compensation Settlement

Settlement Administrator

P.O. Box 301134

Los Angeles, CA 90030-1134

Additional Information:

Answers to frequently asked questions, printable claim forms, and other resources can be found at collegeathletecompensation.com. If you have further questions, you may contact the Settlement Administrator by phone at 1 (877) 514-1777 or email at admin@collegeathletecompensation.com.

This settlement is a landmark moment for Division I athletes, and we encourage all eligible individuals to file their claims before the January 31, 2025, deadline. Don't miss the opportunity to receive the compensation you are entitled to.

