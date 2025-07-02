ARTICLE
2 July 2025

How The Recent NCAA Settlement Will Impact Brand Deals With Athletes (Video)

If you've been following the world of college sports lately, you've probably heard about the big changes coming from the House v. NCAA settlement. It's a game-changer for brands looking to work with college athletes as endorsers or influencers, especially at the Division I level. My video will walk you through what's new, what's still in the works, and what this all means for your marketing efforts.

Click here to watch the video: https://youtu.be/i6p-y1SFCwg

