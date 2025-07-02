How The Recent NCAA Settlement Will Impact Brand Deals With Athletes (Video)

Loeb & Loeb is a premier law firm focused on helping organizations and individuals innovate, grow and evolve in a changing world. Our market-leading practice and industry teams deliver practical insight and strategic solutions in complex deals, high profile disputes, cutting-edge regulatory issues and other matters critical to our clients’ success. The firm has approximately 450 lawyers across eight offices in the United States and Asia. This material may be considered attorney advertising.
If you've been following the world of college sports lately,
you've probably heard about the big changes coming from the
House v. NCAA settlement. It's a game-changer for
brands looking to work with college athletes as endorsers or
influencers, especially at the Division I level. My video will walk
you through what's new, what's still in the works, and what
this all means for your marketing efforts.