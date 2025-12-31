Cross Examining Cyber: Conversations On Cyber And The Law (Podcast)

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
within Technology topic(s)
in United States
with readers working within the Property, Retail & Leisure and Law Firm industries
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
within Technology, Transport and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
In this podcast series, we explore all things cyber, including
the legal, regulatory and policy developments that impact corporate
Australia. We will do this by speaking to those people who are
shaping the Australian legal and regulatory environment. Those who
are on the front line, protecting Australian companies from cyber
incidents.
Cross Examining Cyber EP21: 2025 Summer Wrapped Podcast
Special
If you have just one podcast on your holiday listening list,
this is it — our Cross Examining Cyber: 2025 Summer Wrapped
Podcast Special. In this episode, we bring together highlights from
the last 12 months. Pearls of wisdom from our various podcast
guests including the National Cyber Security Coordinator, Lt Gen
Michelle McGuinness, CyberCX's Alistair MacGibbon, Karen Kukoda
from Google Mandiant, CEO of the AICD Mark Rigotti, Tamir Maltz
(Australia's leading cyber injunction barrister), Bruce Tonkin
(CEO of auDA) and our very own Carolyn Pugsley, Christine Wong and
Peter Jones. This is Cross Examining Cyber's 2025 Summer
Wrapped Podcast Special. Here we go...
Listen to Episode 21
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.