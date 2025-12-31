Cross Examining Cyber: Conversations On Cyber And The Law (Podcast)

In this podcast series, we explore all things cyber, including the legal, regulatory and policy developments that impact corporate Australia. We will do this by speaking to those people who are shaping the Australian legal and regulatory environment. Those who are on the front line, protecting Australian companies from cyber incidents.

Cross Examining Cyber EP21: 2025 Summer Wrapped Podcast Special

If you have just one podcast on your holiday listening list, this is it — our Cross Examining Cyber: 2025 Summer Wrapped Podcast Special. In this episode, we bring together highlights from the last 12 months. Pearls of wisdom from our various podcast guests including the National Cyber Security Coordinator, Lt Gen Michelle McGuinness, CyberCX's Alistair MacGibbon, Karen Kukoda from Google Mandiant, CEO of the AICD Mark Rigotti, Tamir Maltz (Australia's leading cyber injunction barrister), Bruce Tonkin (CEO of auDA) and our very own Carolyn Pugsley, Christine Wong and Peter Jones. This is Cross Examining Cyber's 2025 Summer Wrapped Podcast Special. Here we go...

Listen to Episode 21

