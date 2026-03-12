ARTICLE
12 March 2026

First Impression: Attorney-Client Privilege And AI Use

DM
United States Technology
Courtney Baird and Ryan S. Crawford
In an issue of first impression, a federal court held that information a defendant input to a consumer generative AI system on his own initiative is not protected by the attorney-client privilege or the work product doctrine. That holding extended to documents the defendant generated using AI and later shared with counsel.

Courtney Baird
Ryan S. Crawford
