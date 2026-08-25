Dechert Tidbits - Issue 101 - August 20, 2026

FTC, States File Complaint Against TeleHealth and Wellness Platform

The Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”), along with the Utah Division of Consumer Protection and the California Attorney General, recently filed a Complaint for Permanent Injunction, Monetary Judgment, Civil Penalty Judgment, and Other Relief (the “Complaint”) in the Northern District of California against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”), alleging violations of various privacy and consumer protection laws. The Complaint alleges, among other things, that Hims & Hers: (i) shared consumers’ sensitive health information, including information about users’ medical conditions, with third-party advertising platforms in violation of promises made to users; (ii) misrepresented its intake practices; (iii) failed to conspicuously disclose material terms related to transactions and billing; and (iv) failed to obtain consumers’ express informed consent prior to enrolling them in a subscription treatment plan. In a press release issued the same day, Hims & Hers responded that it has “internal practices [] designed to protect [consumers’] information” and that the platform was built “with a focus on transparency, informed decision-making, and a deep respect for the privacy of the people [it] serve[s].”

Specifically, the Complaint alleges violations of Section 5 of the FTC Act, the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act (“ROSCA”), California’s False Advertising and Unfair Competition Laws, and Utah’s Consumer Sales Practices Act. Among other things, the Complaint seeks a permanent injunction and civil penalties.

Takeaway: Unlike most cases, it looks like Hims & Hers plans to fight the allegations, rather than enter into a settlement/Consent Order with the FTC or the state attorneys general. This is refreshing, as most companies do not have the resources or the inclination to do so. This action shows, once again, that U.S. regulators are deep in the business of scrutinizing third-party data flows that involve what they consider to be “sensitive health information.” Digital health companies (or brick and mortars with website portals) are well advised to undertake a thorough review of all third-party tech integrations to assess whether their data sharing practices will pass muster. Companies will also want to work to design creative tech solutions to mitigate their platforms’ exposure and develop defense strategies that balance business needs with regulatory and litigation risk. We do not expect state regulators, the FTC or private litigants to pivot from their focus on health tech anytime soon and the potential exposure is massive as it often implicates claims with statutory damages.