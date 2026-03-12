Robotics And Health Information - Privacy And Security Issues You Need To Know

On March 5, 2026, Colin Zick presented to the MassRobotics Healthcare Catalyst Program on the topic, "Robotics and Health Information: Navigating Clinical Deployments in Light of Current Trends in Health Information Privacy and Security." As robotics companies increasingly deploy solutions in clinical environments, they face a complex overlay of federal, state, and international privacy and security laws—enforced not only by government agencies but also by individuals through private rights of action.



Key Takeaways:

HIPAA is only a floor. Other state and federal laws—including California's CCPA/CPRA, Illinois' BIPA, and the EU's GDPR and AI Act—often apply to healthcare-adjacent data or reach beyond traditional Covered Entities and Business Associates.

Other state and federal laws—including California's CCPA/CPRA, Illinois' BIPA, and the EU's GDPR and AI Act—often apply to healthcare-adjacent data or reach beyond traditional Covered Entities and Business Associates. Robotics applications pose unique health information risks. Collecting large volumes of data creates legal and security exposure, and automatic captures of biometric information can trigger strict consent requirements.

Collecting large volumes of data creates legal and security exposure, and automatic captures of biometric information can trigger strict consent requirements. Learn from the iRobot bankruptcy. When Shenzhen Picea Robotics sought to acquire iRobot and its trove of home mapping and visual data, it triggered CFIUS review and bipartisan congressional scrutiny—a cautionary tale about cross-border data risks.

When Shenzhen Picea Robotics sought to acquire iRobot and its trove of home mapping and visual data, it triggered CFIUS review and bipartisan congressional scrutiny—a cautionary tale about cross-border data risks. Build compliance into design. Implement privacy by design, encryption, transparent data policies, and regular third-party security audits. Treat AI as a regulated space—even absent specific statutes, regulators will use consumer protection and privacy laws to enforce accountability.

Colin's presentation materials can be found here.