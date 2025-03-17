U.S. Treasury Clearing: SEC Extends Compliance Dates

This Advisory updates our February 13, 2025 Advisory to reflect recent developments regarding the extension of certain implementation dates of the SEC's Treasury Clearing Rule.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published a final rule in January 2024 establishing standards for central clearing of U.S. Treasury securities (the Treasury Clearing Rule).1 (For additional information, please read our March 2024 Advisory.) The implications of the Treasury Clearing Rule for the U.S. Treasury market will be substantial; a projected $4 trillion in U.S. Treasury market transactions will require central clearing on a daily basis upon implementation of the mandate.2 Compliance with the Treasury Clearing Rule will be required based upon a phased implementation schedule. On February 25, 2025, the SEC announced a number of changes to this schedule, the details of which are outlined below, in order to afford market participants additional time for preparation and engagement on operational and regulatory compliance matters.

The Trump administration has not signaled any intention to rescind the Treasury Clearing Rule as a whole at this point, although the modification of the implementation schedule may reflect increased willingness of the SEC under its new leadership to work with supervised entities and market participants on issues with the Treasury Clearing Rule.

This Advisory highlights the key questions facing market participants, such as U.S. and non-U.S. banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, private funds, and others who transact in the Treasury market and the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation — which at present is the only registered covered clearing agency (CCA) for purposes of the Treasury Clearing Rule — as compliance dates approach.

What are the objectives of the Treasury Clearing Rule?

As outlined in the preamble to the Treasury Clearing Rule, the U.S. Treasury market plays a "critical and unique role in the U.S. and global economy."3 U.S. Treasury securities serve as a "significant investment instrument and hedging vehicle," as well as "a risk-free benchmark for other financial instruments, and an important mechanism for the Federal Reserve's implementation of monetary policy."4 The preamble also addresses an observed decrease in centrally cleared U.S. Treasury securities transactions in recent years, and touts the benefits that can be derived from the use of central counterparties (each a CCP) for the clearing and settlement of such transactions.5

In adopting the Treasury Clearing Rule, the SEC is seeking to (1) reduce counterparty credit risk in the secondary market for U.S. Treasury securities while mitigating CCAs' exposure to "contagion risk," (2) increase the likelihood of orderly defaults through the interposing of CCPs and mandatory default management processes, (3) promote prompt and accurate clearing and settlement of U.S. Treasury securities transactions, (4) improve market structure and resiliency (for example, by lowering aggregate counterparty risk as noted above and creating opportunities for competition among various bank and independent dealers), and (5) increase the transparency of settlement risk to regulatory authorities and market participants.6

What are the key requirements of the Treasury Clearing Rule?

The Treasury Clearing Rule amends SEC Rule 17ad-22,7 which establishes certain standards for CCAs, to require direct participants of CCAs (for example, banks, broker-dealers, trust companies, and other similar entities that are members of the Government Securities Division of FICC)8 to submit for clearing any "eligible secondary market transaction" (each an ESMT). (The details of this definition are discussed below.) Direct participants are those entities with direct access to CCP services through a CCA, whereas indirect participants are entities that rely upon direct participants for access to such services. Under the Treasury Clearing Rule, indirect participants that transact with direct participants may have their transactions in U.S. Treasury securities become subject to central clearing.

When providing CCP services for U.S. Treasury securities transactions under the Treasury Clearing Rule, CCAs must identify and monitor participants' submission of transactions and ensure that the CCA has "appropriate means" to facilitate access to clearance and settlement services of all ESMTs.9CCAs are also required to establish "objective, risk-based, and publicly disclosed criteria for participation," which, among other things, require participants to have "sufficient financial resources and robust operational capacity to meet obligations arising from participation" and ensure ongoing compliance monitoring.10 Further, in respect of the provision of CCP services for U.S. Treasury securities transactions, CCAs must collect and hold margin accounts from direct participants for their proprietary positions in U.S. Treasury securities that are separate and independent from margin collected and held for indirect participants.11

These requirements must be codified into CCAs' internal rules, as discussed further below, and CCAs' members must comply with such rule requirements as they take effect.

Which transactions will require central clearing?

There are two broad categories of ESMTs that must be submitted for clearing at the appropriate time based upon the implementation timeline discussed below.

Repo transactions: Repurchase or reverse repurchase (each a "repo") transactions collateralized by U.S. Treasury securities in which a counterparty is a direct participant. Cash-market transactions: A purchase or sale between a direct participant and (A) any counterparty, if the direct participant brings together multiple buyers using a trading facility and is a counterparty to both a buyer and seller in two separate transactions, or (B) a registered broker-dealer, government securities broker or dealer, with certain exceptions (collectively, "cash market" transactions).

The ESMT definition excludes repo transactions collateralized by U.S. Treasury securities involving certain enumerated counterparties, including central banks, sovereign entities, international financial institutions, derivatives clearing organizations, and state and local government entities, and also establishes specialized clearing and settlement processes for such transactions involving affiliated counterparties.12

When is compliance required?

The Treasury Clearing Rule took effect on March 18, 2024; however, compliance with the requirements of the rule will be required in accordance with a phased implementation timeline. The original timeline established by rule was as follows:

March 31, 2025: CCAs must implement required practices (e.g., relating to separation of margin, participant access to clearance and settlement services, and customer asset protection).

December 31, 2025: Direct participants must comply with the clearing requirement in respect of cash market ESMTs.

June 30, 2026: Direct participants must comply with the clearing requirement in respect of repo ESMTs.

On February 25, 2025, after receiving requests from industry associations to extend the compliance dates for the core requirements of the Treasury Clearing Rule,13 the SEC announced that the compliance dates for clearing of cash market and repo ESMTs would be extended by 12 months.14 Accordingly, direct participants must now comply with the clearing requirement by:

December 31, 2026with respect to cash market ESMTs

June 30, 2027with respect to repo ESMTs

Additionally, the SEC extended the date by which CCAs must have implemented and begin enforcement of the relevant practices, policies, and procedures required by the Treasury Clearing Rule by six months — from March 31, 2025, as noted above, to September 30, 2025. As discussed below, direct participants of FICC are encouraged to contact and coordinate with FICC regarding compliance with amendments to FICC's rules in light of the SEC's action.

Which entities are CCAs for purposes of the Treasury Clearing Rule?

At present, FICC is the only CCA that provides CCP services for U.S. Treasury securities transactions. The Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), which is an SEC-registered clearing agency, announced in June 2024 that it intends to launch a CCP service for U.S. Treasury securities transactions through its existing clearinghouse entity, ICE Clear Credit. CME Group also has announced plans to provide CCP services for U.S. Treasury securities trades. As of the date of this Advisory, neither ICE nor CME Group has registered as a CCA entity for purposes of the Treasury Clearing Rule.

What steps has FICC taken to prepare for implementation of the Treasury Clearing Rule?

As required by the Treasury Clearing Rule, FICC proposed modifications to its rulebook in March and June of 2024.15 Pending the SEC's approval, these modifications will be implemented by no later than September 30, 2025. In addition to requiring "netting members" of FICC, or direct participants for purposes of the Treasury Clearing Rule, to submit ESMTs for clearing, the proposed modifications, among other things, update membership eligibility and qualification requirements to further facilitate access to U.S. Treasury securities clearing and settlement services, revise account structures and procedural requirements relating to the designation of accounts for margin purposes, including the capability to separate house and customer margin, impose upon netting members recordkeeping and compliance monitoring and notification requirements, and require netting members to submit annual certifications of compliance with trade submission requirements.

On February 26, 2025, FICC delivered a notice to direct participants, following the announcement by the SEC of temporary exemptive relief for CCAs from the requirement to enforce their written policies and procedures relating to margin segregation and related matters.16 The notice stated that while FICC intends to implement changes to its rules regarding clearing services and model enhancements and the separation and segregation of margin accounts by March 24, 2025, direct participants that may not be in position to comply with such rule changes on that date are encouraged to contact FICC to discuss possible exemptive relief.17 The SEC has authorized FICC to forbear enforcement until September 30, 2025.

What must market participants consider as they prepare to comply with the Treasury Clearing Rule?

Compliance with the Treasury Clearing Rule will require market participants to develop and implement operational processes and controls to conform to FICC's modified rules. For instance, market participants must consider, among other things:18

For market participants that are not direct participants of FICC, whether their transactions in Treasury securities are subject to clearing requirements

Proper account structure (i.e., segregation of proprietary and customer accounts in accordance with FICC obligations and rule requirements)

Extent and nature of inter-affiliate transaction activity and status of affiliate counterparties (e.g., whether a market participant's affiliates are direct participants with FICC and the related implications for the market participant)

Appropriate margining practices and corresponding processes for collecting and handling margin funds and complying with margin calls

Whether customer onboarding processes require modification, including to account for the information and data required to determine if customer transactions qualify as ESMTs

Updates to relevant legal documentation (e.g., clearing agreements, margin/collateral management agreements, netting agreements, general terms and conditions, website terms and conditions, and disclosures, etc.)

Whether risk management controls should be enhanced in consideration of potential changes to liquidity management and other risks

Modified operational workflows and corresponding support needs (e.g., information technology, operations, legal and compliance, etc.)

What questions have market participants raised regarding compliance with the Treasury Clearing Rule?

The Treasury Clearing Rule, and FICC's proposed rulebook modifications in response to the rule's requirements, have generated a wide array of questions from market participants regarding the scope and technical requirements (of both the rule itself and FICC's corresponding rulebook modifications), as well as concerns regarding legal, operational, and technological issues that must be addressed in order to ensure compliance.

For instance, market participants have raised questions and concerns regarding the following:19

The possible entrance of additional CCAs and the potential for varying or conflicting access models and procedural requirements

The potential for "double margining" requirements for SEC-registered investment companies that, pursuant to separate SEC rules, already fully collateralize repo transactions 20

The scope of the Treasury Clearing Rule as applied to inter-affiliate transactions (specifically, with regard to the application of the rule to transactions entered into for treasury, liquidity, or collateral management purposes)

The appropriate accounting treatment for centrally cleared U.S. Treasury securities transactions under the risk-based capital regulations

The potential need to amend and re-execute customer agreements under modified FICC rules

The ability of market participants to implement system, operational, legal, and compliance processes to ensure compliance with the Treasury Clearing Rule by the designated compliance dates

The extent to which a foreign bank, rather than its U.S. branch or agency, is required to become a netting member of FICC in order to engage in U.S. Treasury securities transactions in accordance with the Treasury Clearing Rule

The potential need to create or expand models to support "done-away" clearing (i.e., where a trade is executed and cleared by different participants)

Footnotes

1. Standards for Covered Clearing Agencies for U.S. Treasury Securities and Application of the Broker-Dealer Customer Protection Rule With Respect to U.S. Treasury Securities, 89 Fed. Reg. 2714 (Jan. 16, 2024).

2. BNY, "Market Structure and Growth," 3 (Jan. 23, 2025).

3. 89 Fed. Reg. at 2715.

4. 89 Fed. Reg. at 2715-16.

5. 89 Fed. Reg. at 2716.

6. 89 Fed. Reg. at 2717-18.

7. 17 C.F.R. § 240.17ad-22.

8. See FICC Member Directories.

9. 17 C.F.R. § 240.17ad-22(e)(18)(iv).

10. 17 C.F.R. § 240.17ad-22(e)(18)(i)-(iii).

11. 17 C.F.R. § 240.17ad-22(e)(6)(i).

12. 17 C.F.R. § 240.17ad-22(a) (definition of "eligible secondary market transaction").

13. Letter from SIFMA, SIFMA AMG, MFA, FIA, FIA PTG, ISDA, AIMA, and IIB to Acting SEC Chairman Mark T. Uyeda (Jan. 24, 2025) (hereinafter, Joint Trades Letter).

14. SEC, Press Release, SEC Extends Compliance Dates and Provides Temporary Extension for Rule Related to Clearing of U.S. Treasury Securities, Feb. 25, 2025.

15. FICC, Government Securities Division Rulebook (effective Feb. 12, 2025); SEC Release No. 34-99817 (Mar. 21, 2024); SEC Release No. 34-99844 (Mar. 22, 2024); SEC Release No. 34-100417 (June 25, 2024).

16. See 17 C.F.R. § 240.17ad(e)(6)(i).

17. FICC, Notice to GSD Netting Members, March 24, 2025 Implementation of Certain Treasury Clearing Rule Changes, Feb. 26, 2025.

18. See, e.g., SIFMA & EY, U.S. Treasury Central Clearing, Industry Considerations Report (Nov. 2024).

19. See, e.g., Joint Trades Letter.

20. See 17 C.F.R. §§ 270.5b-3 & 270.2a-7.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.