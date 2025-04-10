ARTICLE
10 April 2025

USDA Will Fund 543 Projects In 29 States Through Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program

United States Energy and Natural Resources
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
On March 31, 2025, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that it will release obligated funding under the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP) for 543 projects totaling $537 million in 29 states. According to the press release, USDA is "aggressively exploring additional ways to unleash American energy and incentivize the production and use of homegrown U.S. biofuels, including working alongside the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to develop Renewable Volume Obligations (RVO) that support the biofuel industry, as well as supporting EPA's review of any potential emergency fuel waivers to allow the nationwide year-round sale of E15." USDA provides HBIIP grants to fueling station and distribution facility owners, including marine, rail, and home heating oil facilities, to help expand access to domestic biofuels. USDA notes that expanding the biofuel infrastructure "broadens the availability of fuels like E15, E85, and B20, made from American-made agricultural commodities."

