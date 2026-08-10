Congressional Subpoenas: Long-Standing Powers, Privileges And New Developments

Highlights

In United States v. Navarro, a decision addressing one of the most long-standing and unresolved questions in executive privilege jurisprudence, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit held that only the president or an authorized designee may invoke the privilege.

The congressional subpoena power is broad, constitutionally grounded and essential to the legislative function. It is subject, however, to meaningful structural, procedural and constitutional limitations that challenge constitutional power when enforcement mechanisms are tested in an adversarial political environment.

The critical lesson of Navarro – that good-faith engagement, document-by-document analysis and a written record of compliance efforts are essential – applies with equal force to private recipients.

This Holland & Knight alert briefly surveys the constitutional foundation of the congressional subpoena power, procedural mechanics of its exercise, available enforcement mechanisms, principal defenses available to recipients and notable developments through mid-2026.

Although the power to investigate does not appear in the text of Article I of the U.S. Constitution, it has long been understood as a corollary of the U.S. power to legislate. For nearly a century (and arguably for longer) courts have upheld the power to compel the production of testimony and records by subpoena as a necessary tool to inform legislation.

As the U.S. Supreme Court observed in Trump v. Mazars USA, LLP, 591 U.S. 848 (2020) (quoting McGrain v. Daugherty, 273 U.S. 135, 175 (1927)), without the ability to compel information, Congress would be "shooting in the dark, unable to 'legislate wisely or effectively.'" The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit recently reaffirmed the current understanding of these powers as they relate to executive privilege in United States v. Navarro, No. 24-3006 (D.C. Cir. July 21, 2026).

Given the natural tensions that arise when Congress exercises this power against the executive branch or private parties, the compulsory authority of congressional committees often encounters countervailing powers and privileges, including executive privilege and certain rights rooted in both the common law and the Constitution.

Though the vast majority of congressional investigations are resolved through comity and negotiation, the potential application of those privileges in federal court enforcement proceedings looms in the background of virtually every such negotiation.

This Holland & Knight alert briefly surveys the constitutional foundation of the congressional subpoena power, procedural mechanics of its exercise, available enforcement mechanisms, principal defenses available to recipients and notable developments through mid-2026.

Understanding Congressional Subpoena Power

The Supreme Court has long established that a legislative body "cannot legislate wisely or effectively in the absence of information respecting the conditions which the legislation is intended to affect." McGrain, 273 U.S. at 175. Each house of Congress determines the process for the issuance of subpoenas and delegates that power to individual committees. Though the rules among committees may vary – including whether a chair may issue a subpoena unilaterally, with the agreement of the ranking member or with a majority vote of the committee – nearly all committees possess subpoena power to compel the production of records or testimony.

To be valid and enforceable, however, a congressional subpoena must satisfy several requirements. The subpoena must be:

properly authorized under the issuing committee's rules sufficiently specific to clearly identify the information or testimony sought structured to afford the recipient a reasonable time and manner for compliance in service of a valid legislative purpose – that is, informing potential legislation rather than merely exposing private information no broader than reasonably necessary to serve the asserted purpose

Although courts have recognized each of these limitations, a critical procedural constraint bears emphasis: In many circumstances, a recipient may be unable to raise these defenses in federal court until after it has been held in contempt by the relevant chamber of Congress. This dynamic substantially affects the risk calculus for any recipient contemplating noncompliance.

Enforcement Mechanisms

Criminal Contempt

Under 2 U.S.C. § 192, willful failure to comply with a congressional subpoena constitutes a criminal misdemeanor, punishable by fines and imprisonment of one to 12 months. Enforcement requires a formal contempt vote by the full chamber, followed by referral to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for prosecution. The central practical limitation of this mechanism is that the DOJ retains prosecutorial discretion, a constraint that renders criminal contempt largely ineffective when the executive branch is politically aligned with, or indifferent to, the interests of the noncompliant party.

Civil Enforcement

With different processes in each chamber, the U.S. House of Representatives or U.S. Senate may seek civil enforcement of its subpoenas by filing suit in federal district court for a judgment compelling compliance. This mechanism offers a potentially more reliable path to enforcement precisely because it does not depend on DOJ cooperation. Rather, the committee seeking enforcement of a subpoena must obtain authorization from the relevant chamber of Congress to file suit in federal court, asking the court to declare the subpoena valid and order the recipient to comply. This authorization is done by simple resolution and requires only a majority vote. The Senate's civil enforcement powers are codified in 28 U.S.C. § 1365, and the House is largely understood to have similar authority. However, the Senate-related statute excludes enforcement actions against executive branch officers who assert governmental privilege.

Inherent Contempt

Congress retains a historical power, rooted in parliamentary practice, to arrest and physically detain noncompliant witnesses through the sergeant at arms. Though legally recognized in Anderson v. Dunn, 19 U.S. 204 (1821), inherent contempt has not been invoked in modern practice, and its considerable political and practical costs render it effectively dormant. The theoretical availability of this power nonetheless underscores the constitutional seriousness with which courts have treated the congressional investigative function, as well as the powers future congresses may look to resurrect to enforce Congress' will.

Defenses and Limitations

Recipients of congressional subpoenas may draw on several recognized defenses.

Executive Privilege

The executive privilege doctrine permits the president to shield internal deliberative communications from compelled disclosure. The scope of this privilege, including whether it extends to former executive branch officials and to what categories of information it applies, remains a contested area of separation of powers law. Courts have consistently held, however, that executive privilege is not absolute and must be balanced against Article I authority when Congress demonstrates a sufficient legislative need. Senate Select Committee on Presidential Campaign Activities v. Nixon, 498 F.2d 725, 730 (D.C. Cir. 1974) (en banc). The most recent significant development in this area is addressed separately below.

First Amendment

Subpoenas targeting political speech, expressive association or anonymous communication face heightened constitutional scrutiny. Courts have recognized that compelled disclosure of associational information can produce a chilling effect on constitutionally protected activity even in the absence of any ultimate disclosure. The Supreme Court's 1957 decision in Watkins v. United States stated, "[t]he Bill of Rights is applicable to investigations as to all forms of governmental action… [n]or can the First Amendment freedoms of speech, press, religion, or political belief and association be abridged…" and that "[c]learly, an investigation is subject to the command that the Congress shall make no law abridging freedom of speech or press or assembly." Watkins v. United States, 354 U.S. 178, 188, 197 (1957).

Fifth Amendment

Individual witnesses may invoke the Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination to resist compelled testimony. The privilege generally does not extend to the act of production of pre-existing documents, and its applicability to corporate or organizational actors is significantly constrained under the collective entity doctrine. Braswell v. United States, 487 U.S. 99 (1988).

Common Law Privileges

Congressional subpoenas directed at private parties may also implicate common law privileges, including the attorney-client privilege and work product doctrine. The application of common law privileges in the context of congressional investigations remains an unsettled area of law. Unlike in civil litigation, there is no established procedural framework governing how privilege claims are adjudicated in the congressional context, and the extent to which federal courts will recognize and enforce such claims against a subpoena-issuing committee is not fully resolved. As a practical matter for parties seeking to assert these privileges in committee proceedings, Congress generally takes the position that common-law privileges do not automatically control congressional proceedings but routinely accommodates claims in practice.

Judicial Review

Courts have historically been deferential to Congress in subpoena disputes, and the bar for successful pre-enforcement challenges is correspondingly high. In practice, recipients are frequently required to defy a subpoena and face formal contempt proceedings before obtaining meaningful judicial review – a procedural dynamic that places substantial litigation risk on the party seeking to challenge compliance. This asymmetry has reinforced calls for legislative reform to provide clearer procedural rights for recipients at an earlier stage of the process, making accommodation and negotiation even more strategically important.

New Developments: United States v. Navarro and Executive Privilege for Current and Former Government Officials

In a decision addressing one of the most long-standing and unresolved questions in executive privilege jurisprudence, the D.C. Circuit held that only the president or an authorized designee may invoke the privilege. The decision carries significant practical consequences for current and former executive branch officials and their counsel.

Background

On July 21, 2026, the D.C. Circuit issued its opinion in United States v. Navarro, No. 24-3006, affirming the criminal contempt-of-Congress conviction of Peter Navarro, who served as the director of the White House National Trade Council in the first Trump Administration, and now serves as the senior counselor for trade and manufacturing to the president. After leaving his role, Navarro described in a series of interviews, podcasts and publications a strategy to delay certification of the 2020 presidential election. In 2022, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed Navarro for documents and deposition testimony concerning those public disclosures and subsequently offered significant accommodations, including a closed deposition, flexible scheduling and a willingness to tailor questions to applicable privilege claims.

Navarro declined to produce any documents, prepare a privilege log or appear for deposition, asserting executive privilege as a blanket defense. The House found him in contempt and referred the matter for prosecution under 2 U.S.C. § 192, which criminalizes willfully defaulting on a congressional subpoena or refusing to answer pertinent questions. After an evidentiary hearing at which the district court found no valid invocation of privilege had been made, a jury convicted Navarro on both counts. Navarro appealed and, following the change in administrations, the government withdrew from the appeal. The D.C. Circuit proceeded to decide the case with Navarro alone.

The Court's Holding

The D.C. Circuit affirmed the conviction on a straightforward but consequential ground: Executive privilege must be affirmatively invoked by the president or an official specifically authorized to do so. Because the privilege "belongs to the Presidency" and represents "an extraordinary assertion of power" that can set the coequal branches "on a collision course," it must reside with the president. Navarro, No. 24-3006, slip op. at 17 (D.C. Cir. July 21, 2026) (quoting Cheney v. United States Dist. Ct. for D.C., 542 U.S. 367, 389 (2004)). Presidential advisers hold no independent privilege; they benefit from the privilege only to the extent the president determines that protecting their communications serves his own decision-making needs.

Practical Implications

The Navarro decision carries significant consequences for current and former government officials facing congressional subpoenas and for counsel advising them. Beyond holding that the executive privilege must be invoked by the president or an authorized designee, the court also emphasized that good-faith engagement with Congress is critical. The court repeatedly emphasized that "efforts at accommodation are the preferred approach in interbranch disputes" and found "nothing in the separation of powers requires rewarding" a flat refusal to engage. Navarro, No. 24-3006, slip op. at 23. Subpoena recipients should respond to committee correspondence, participate in scheduling discussions, negotiate the scope of production, appear for depositions where appropriate and demonstrate a genuine willingness to resolve disputes – even where legitimate privilege concerns exist.

Another key takeaway from the court's ruling is that privilege cannot justify blanket noncompliance. Counsel should analyze each document request individually, produce all clearly nonprivileged material, prepare a privilege log for withheld documents, appear for depositions, and invoke privilege only as to specific questions or documents where the claim is substantiated. A categorical refusal to comply – particularly where a subpoena encompasses nonprivileged material – provides no defense. Any deliberate, intentional refusal to comply with a valid congressional subpoena will satisfy the willfulness element of 2 U.S.C. § 192, regardless of the legal theory underlying the refusal. A subjective belief that compliance is legally excused is not a defense. Sinclair v. United States, 279 U.S. 263, 299 (1929); Licavoli v. United States, 294 F.2d 207, 208-09 (D.C. Cir. 1961).

Finally, it is important to preserve objections while building a record of cooperation. The court's reasoning reflects an expectation that subpoena recipients will assert their legal objections in writing while simultaneously cooperating to the greatest extent possible. The prudent course is to preserve separation of powers and privilege objections in formal written correspondence, engage actively in the accommodation process, provide nonprivileged information and seek judicial intervention if a genuine impasse is reached – rather than refusing to participate and relying on a post-hoc legal defense.

Considerations for Private Individuals and Entities Subject to Congressional Investigation

Private individuals and organizations confronting congressional subpoenas face a different legal landscape than executive branch officials but have similar strategic imperatives. The absence of an executive privilege defense does not leave private recipients without recourse. First Amendment challenges, common law privilege claims and procedural objections to the scope and authorization of the subpoena all remain available. The critical lesson of Navarro – that good-faith engagement, document-by-document analysis and a written record of compliance efforts are essential – applies with equal force to private recipients. Unilateral noncompliance predicated on a contested legal theory, without any effort to accommodate the committee's legitimate oversight interests, substantially increases both criminal and civil enforcement exposure.

Final Thoughts

The congressional subpoena power is broad, constitutionally grounded and essential to the legislative function. It is subject, however, to meaningful structural, procedural and constitutional constraints that challenge congressional power when enforcement mechanisms are tested in an adversarial political environment. The tension between legislative oversight authority and executive resistance, the evolving First Amendment jurisprudence and push for civil enforcement reform all signal that this area of law will continue to develop in the near term. Navarro in particular represents a meaningful clarification of the procedural requirements governing executive privilege claims in the congressional context – one that shifts the practical burden squarely onto officials and their counsel to secure formal presidential authorization before declining compliance.

Counsel advising subpoena recipients or congressional actors should carefully assess not only the substantive legal merits but also the strategic and institutional dynamics that bear heavily on how these disputes are ultimately resolved.