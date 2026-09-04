Ad Law News And Views - July 2026

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Our Ad Law Access blog is at the forefront of the legal and regulatory issues driving business risk and opportunity, providing timely analysis of the developments that matter most to businesses. Explore recent posts below and subscribe to receive these and other timely updates.

Data broker laws are expanding, and their reach may extend well beyond companies that traditionally identify as data brokers. In this episode of Privacy Perspectives, Alex Schneider, Aaron Burstein, and Céline Guillou examine the evolving patchwork of state registration requirements, New Jersey’s sweeping new law, California’s DROP deletion mechanism, and the complex data flows that may trigger compliance obligations. They also share practical guidance for businesses assessing whether their data practices could place them within the scope of these emerging laws.

In this second installment of our Summer 2026 Roundup, we summarize recent enforcement efforts and announcements by State AGs pertaining to so-called ​“junk fees” and related affordability issues. These updates serve as another reminder of State AGs’ efforts to address pricing issues under existing state UDAP laws, even as new laws are taking hold in the states.

On April 29, 2025, we wrote about California’s ​“Truth in Recycling” law, which generally prohibits companies from using the ​“chasing arrows” symbol or otherwise implying that a product or package is recyclable, unless the product or package is considered recyclable pursuant to specific criteria developed by the state’s Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery. The law was scheduled to become enforceable on October 4, 2026, but that has changed. On July 14, 2026, the US District Court for the Southern District of California issued a preliminary injunction in California League of Food Producers v. Bonta, preventing California Attorney General Rob Bonta and those acting in concert with him from enforcing the law while the litigation proceeds.

In June, we posted that NAD launched an inquiry into whether Kalshi’s influencers and affiliates clearly disclosed their connections to the company in ads and whether Kalshi takes steps to ensure they comply with the FTC’s Endorsement Guides. Kalshi declined to participate in the process, so NAD referred the case to regulatory authorities.

As we have discussed in prior posts, pricing and fee transparency continues to be an omnipresent topic for federal and state enforcers – both as a policy issue and enforcement priority. In this first installment in a two-part update on recent legislation and regulation on fee transparency, we summarize recently enacted laws and proposed rules in Illinois, NYC, and DC.

With summer in full swing, many people are thinking about sunscreen. As they compare typical selling points—including SPF levels, formulations, and water repellency—one company is focusing on a different selling point. Vacation claims that it makes the ​“World’s Best-Smelling Sunscreen.” The company slathers that claim everywhere, including product labels, retail displays, social media posts, and its website.

Plaintiff-Appellant Seth Steidinger filed a class action against Defendant-Appellee Blackstone Medical Services alleging that Defendant repeatedly sent text messages despite Plaintiff allegedly sending repeated ​“STOP” requests. The District Court granted Defendant’s Motion to Dismiss, finding that Section 227(c)(5) of the TCPA does not apply to text messages. Plaintiff appealed that decision.

This summer, the automatic renewal landscape continues to heat up as New York City and Louisiana both added to the growing patchwork of laws businesses need to consider when offering any subscription or other continuous service offer subject to state autorenewal laws.

46 states led by Oregon and Texas settled a multistate investigation into Block, Inc., owner of Cash App, for $45 million relating to alleged state unfair and deceptive trade practice law violations related to representations regarding platform safety and security.