Ad Law News And Views - July 2026

Staying ahead of regulatory change requires keeping an eye on developments across industries and agencies alike. In this month’s featured articles, our Ad Law team explores key issues shaping today’s business environment—from advertising AI-powered products and protecting sensitive health data to preparing for the FCC’s heightened robocall enforcement efforts.
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“AI Is Amazing. Your Ads About It Still Have to Be True” – Advertising Week
As companies race to market AI-enabled products and services, regulators are scrutinizing whether related advertising claims are accurate and substantiated. Gonzalo Mon explains how existing advertising laws apply to AI claims and offers practical guidance for avoiding enforcement risk while marketing innovative technologies.
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“New Obstacles for Healthcare: Federal and State National Security Regulations Increasingly Target Health Data” – Chief Healthcare Executive
A growing patchwork of federal and state regulations is reshaping how healthcare organizations and companies handling health data must think about privacy, security, and cross-border data transfers. Kate Black and Mason Fitch examine the evolving landscape and outline key compliance considerations for organizations navigating these new national security requirements.
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“Voice Service Providers Beware: The FCC Is Ramping Up Efforts to Combat Robocalls” – Independent Communications News
The FCC continues to intensify its efforts to combat illegal robocalls, placing new obligations and enforcement pressure on voice service providers. Jennifer Wainwright breaks down the FCC’s latest actions and what providers should be doing now to stay ahead of evolving compliance expectations.
IN THE NEWS
Christie Thompson Featured on ABA’s Trust and Trade Podcast
Partner Christie Thompson joined the latest episode of the American Bar Association Antitrust Law Section’s Trust and Trade podcast, “Greenwashing,” for a discussion on the growing enforcement landscape surrounding environmental marketing claims.
Gonzalo Mon Quoted in Politico on Click-to-Cancel Rules
Partner Gonzalo Mon was quoted in Politico’s Digital Future Daily in their article, “Why Click-to-Cancel is a Crowdpleaser.” The article covers the new click-to-cancel rule in New York City, which is similar to an FTC rule that was struck down last year. The FTC recently announced an advance notice of proposed rulemaking on new online subscription regulations.
LATEST UPDATES
Our Ad Law Access blog is at the forefront of the legal and regulatory issues driving business risk and opportunity, providing timely analysis of the developments that matter most to businesses. Explore recent posts below and subscribe to receive these and other timely updates.
Privacy Perspectives: Data Broker Laws
Data broker laws are expanding, and their reach may extend well beyond companies that traditionally identify as data brokers. In this episode of Privacy Perspectives, Alex Schneider, Aaron Burstein, and Céline Guillou examine the evolving patchwork of state registration requirements, New Jersey’s sweeping new law, California’s DROP deletion mechanism, and the complex data flows that may trigger compliance obligations. They also share practical guidance for businesses assessing whether their data practices could place them within the scope of these emerging laws.
“Junk Fees” Summer 2026 Roundup Part 2 – State AG Enforcement on Fee Practices
In this second installment of our Summer 2026 Roundup, we summarize recent enforcement efforts and announcements by State AGs pertaining to so-called “junk fees” and related affordability issues. These updates serve as another reminder of State AGs’ efforts to address pricing issues under existing state UDAP laws, even as new laws are taking hold in the states.
California’s Truth in Recycling Law Hits a Roadblock
On April 29, 2025, we wrote about California’s “Truth in Recycling” law, which generally prohibits companies from using the “chasing arrows” symbol or otherwise implying that a product or package is recyclable, unless the product or package is considered recyclable pursuant to specific criteria developed by the state’s Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery. The law was scheduled to become enforceable on October 4, 2026, but that has changed. On July 14, 2026, the US District Court for the Southern District of California issued a preliminary injunction in California League of Food Producers v. Bonta, preventing California Attorney General Rob Bonta and those acting in concert with him from enforcing the law while the litigation proceeds.
NAD Continues to Examine Influencer Campaigns
In June, we posted that NAD launched an inquiry into whether Kalshi’s influencers and affiliates clearly disclosed their connections to the company in ads and whether Kalshi takes steps to ensure they comply with the FTC’s Endorsement Guides. Kalshi declined to participate in the process, so NAD referred the case to regulatory authorities.
“Junk Fees” Summer 2026 Roundup Part 1 – Illinois, NYC, and DC
As we have discussed in prior posts, pricing and fee transparency continues to be an omnipresent topic for federal and state enforcers – both as a policy issue and enforcement priority. In this first installment in a two-part update on recent legislation and regulation on fee transparency, we summarize recently enacted laws and proposed rules in Illinois, NYC, and DC.
The Sweet Smell of Puffery
With summer in full swing, many people are thinking about sunscreen. As they compare typical selling points—including SPF levels, formulations, and water repellency—one company is focusing on a different selling point. Vacation claims that it makes the “World’s Best-Smelling Sunscreen.” The company slathers that claim everywhere, including product labels, retail displays, social media posts, and its website.
Seventh Circuit Holds Text Messages Are Not Calls Under TCPA’s DNC Provision
Plaintiff-Appellant Seth Steidinger filed a class action against Defendant-Appellee Blackstone Medical Services alleging that Defendant repeatedly sent text messages despite Plaintiff allegedly sending repeated “STOP” requests. The District Court granted Defendant’s Motion to Dismiss, finding that Section 227(c)(5) of the TCPA does not apply to text messages. Plaintiff appealed that decision.
Summer 2026 Autorenewal Roundup: NYC and Louisiana Enact New Regulatory Requirements
This summer, the automatic renewal landscape continues to heat up as New York City and Louisiana both added to the growing patchwork of laws businesses need to consider when offering any subscription or other continuous service offer subject to state autorenewal laws.
Cash App Pays Out to States in Multistate Settlement
46 states led by Oregon and Texas settled a multistate investigation into Block, Inc., owner of Cash App, for $45 million relating to alleged state unfair and deceptive trade practice law violations related to representations regarding platform safety and security.
AG CHRONICLES
Be sure to check out AG Chronicles: a monthly newsletter breaking down State Attorneys General consumer protection issues and highlighting news from the states. You may subscribe here.
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