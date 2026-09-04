Asset Deal vs. Stock Deal: Choosing The Right Structure And Why It Matters More Than The Purchase Price

When a buyer and seller agree on a purchase price, many people assume the hard part of the negotiation is over. In reality, some of the most consequential decisions in any M&A transaction are made after the headline number is set—starting with the fundamental question of deal structure.

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When a buyer and seller agree on a purchase price, many people assume the hard part of the negotiation is over. In reality, some of the most consequential decisions in any M&A transaction are made after the headline number is set—starting with the fundamental question of deal structure. Whether the transaction is structured as an asset purchase or a stock purchase can have implications for tax treatment, liability exposure, third-party consent requirements, and post-closing integration that are just as significant as the purchase price itself.

The Asset Purchase Structure

In an asset purchase, the buyer acquires specific assets of the target company—equipment, intellectual property, customer contracts, goodwill, inventory—rather than the legal entity itself. The buyer and seller negotiate which assets are included in the transaction and which liabilities, if any, the buyer will assume. From a buyer’s perspective, asset purchases are generally preferable because they allow the buyer to cherry-pick the assets it wants while leaving behind liabilities it does not want to assume—including undisclosed, contingent, or unknown liabilities. Asset purchases also typically allow the buyer to step up the tax basis of acquired assets to their fair market value, generating depreciation and amortization deductions that reduce the buyer’s future tax burden.

The Stock Purchase Structure

In a stock purchase, the buyer acquires the equity interests (shares or membership units) of the target entity, effectively acquiring the entire legal entity including all its assets and liabilities. Sellers generally prefer stock sales for tax reasons—the entire gain is typically treated as long-term capital gain at the seller level, rather than a mixture of ordinary income and capital gain that can result from an asset sale. Stock purchases are also simpler in cases where the target has many contracts with anti-assignment clauses, since the legal entity that is party to those contracts does not change—only its ownership does.

The Liability Exposure Trade-Off

The most significant risk in a stock purchase for a buyer is assuming responsibility for the entire legal history of the acquired entity—including liabilities that may not be disclosed, known, or even knowable at the time of closing. Undisclosed litigation exposure, tax liabilities, employment claims, and environmental contamination all travel with the entity in a stock deal. This is why representation and warranty provisions, indemnification protections, and (increasingly) representation and warranty insurance are so important in stock transactions: they are the primary mechanisms through which buyers protect themselves against the entity’s historical exposure.

Hybrid Structures and Section 338(h)(10) Elections

For buyers who want the liability protections of an asset purchase but face sellers who insist on stock-sale tax treatment, a 338(h)(10) election (in the case of S corporations) or a 336(e) election can sometimes bridge the gap—allowing the parties to treat a stock sale as an asset sale for tax purposes while maintaining the stock structure for other purposes. These elections require careful analysis by tax counsel and must be agreed upon by both parties, but they represent a useful tool in the deal-structuring toolkit.

Deal structure is not a formality. It is a decision with real financial consequences for both buyer and seller, and it deserves the same level of attention as any other negotiated term.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.