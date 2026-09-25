Legal Risk Assessments For Product Launches: How Product Counsel Can Enable Smarter Risk-Taking

Ask most business teams what happens when legal gets involved in a product launch, and you’re likely to hear some version of the same answer: “Legal slows things down,” or “Legal is where good ideas go to be told no.”

At Axiom, we typically find this complaint describes a failure of method rather than a failure of lawyers.

On a recent webinar, Beyond Product Lawyers: How Strategic Counsel Are Modernizing the In-House Legal Function, Axiom Chief Customer Officer David Pierce sat down with Gina Giró i Aguirre, Product Counsel at Logitech, and Kimberly Jee, VP - Product, IP & Litigation at Attentive, to discuss smart risk frameworks, the skills product counsel need that law school never taught, and how to build self-service tools that scale legal without scaling headcount. The through line of the conversation was that the product counsel who matters most is the one who tells the business how to get where it’s going, not whether it may go there at all. Getting to that answer takes a real legal risk assessment, and it needs to be done early enough to change the design.

Here’s what that looks like in practice.

What’s a Legal Risk Assessment?

A legal risk assessment is a structured review of the legal exposures a business decision creates, ranked by likelihood and consequence and paired with the steps that would reduce them.

The word that matters in that definition is structured. Every experienced lawyer forms instincts about what feels risky. Instinct doesn’t travel well; it can’t be delegated, and it doesn’t give a product manager anything to act on. A legal risk assessment turns that instinct into something a cross-functional team can argue about, prioritize, and design around.

It’s also worth naming what a legal risk assessment is not meant to produce. It will not get a product to zero risk. As one of the panelists put it, you’re never going to eliminate all the risk for the teams you support, and a lawyer who tries is not being a strategic business partner because innovation requires taking risks. The real questions are which risks, and on what terms?

Why Legal Risk Assessments Matter before a Product Launch

Timing is most of the value. The same privacy issue costs almost nothing to solve during architecture discussions and a great deal to solve after launch, when the fix means re-engineering, renegotiating contracts, or explaining yourself to a regulator. A legal risk assessment run at the design stage is a design input. The same assessment run the week before launch is a veto, and everyone in the room knows it.

That’s why one of the panelists described a deliberate shift in her own role. She used to be the downstream approver at the end of the process. Now she’s present where decisions actually get made: product approval gates, leadership meetings, the engineering Slack channels. She attends framing and vision product gate meetings where no legal approval is required at all, because being in the room when the concept forms is worth more than reviewing the result.

Getting there requires knowing the business well enough to be useful in those rooms. Not at an engineer's depth, but enough to follow how the product actually works, who the customers are, what the competitors are doing, and where the revenue comes from. Both panelists said the same thing about how you build that knowledge: Don’t be afraid to ask. If asking in the room feels wrong, send the engineer an informal Slack message afterward. They’ll appreciate it.