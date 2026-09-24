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24 September 2026

Demystifying The Process Of Negotiated Acquisitions

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Cohen & Gresser

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M&A comes with its own language, structures, and complexities. Our new M&A Spotlight series is designed to make them easier to navigate.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Bonnie Roe and Owen Kurtin
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M&A comes with its own language, structures, and complexities. Our new M&A Spotlight series is designed to make them easier to navigate.

In the first installment, Cohen & Gresser’s Corporate team goes back to the fundamentals, breaking down the principal forms of negotiated acquisitions and explaining how stock purchases, asset purchases, and different merger structures work in practice. 

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Bonnie Roe
Bonnie Roe
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Owen Kurtin
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