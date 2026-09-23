Reading The Signals: Consumer Sentiment And Market Reality

The August economic tracker highlights an economy that remains resilient but increasingly uneven. Consumer spending, retail sales, travel demand, and manufacturing activity continue to hold up, yet weakening consumer sentiment, elevated household debt, softening labor market conditions, persistent cost pressures, and renewed tariff escalation point to growing headwinds. Housing remains constrained by high interest rates and affordability challenges, while businesses should prepare for additional margin pressure and supply chain impacts as new tariff actions take effect later this year.
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