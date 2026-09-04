SEC Staff Clarifies Schedule 13G Implications Of Shareholder Engagement

On September 2, 2026, the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Corporation Finance issued three new Exchange Act Sections 13(d) and 13(g) and Regulation 13D-G Beneficial Ownership Reporting Corporation Finance Interpretations (CFIs) addressing when shareholder engagement will not, standing alone, cause an investor to lose its eligibility to report beneficial ownership on Schedule 13G.

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On September 2, 2026, the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Corporation Finance issued three new Exchange Act Sections 13(d) and 13(g) and Regulation 13D-G Beneficial Ownership Reporting Corporation Finance Interpretations (CFIs) addressing when shareholder engagement will not, standing alone, cause an investor to lose its eligibility to report beneficial ownership on Schedule 13G. The new guidance follows Question 103.12, which the staff issued in February 2025. That interpretation stated that shareholders relying on Rule 13d-1(b) or Rule 13d-1(c) must consider all relevant facts and circumstances in determining whether an engagement reflects a purpose or effect of changing or influencing control. It also distinguished between a shareholder simply expressing its views and a shareholder pressuring management to take specific action, such as by conditioning support for director nominees on changes to the issuer’s governance, compensation, or other policies.

New Question 103.13 addresses meetings initiated by an issuer. The staff explained that an engagement requested by the issuer, or a shareholder’s response to a request for an explanation of a past voting decision, is less likely to be viewed as an attempt by the shareholder to influence control. A Schedule 13G filer therefore may participate in a discussion about matters presented at a past shareholder meeting or expected to be presented at an upcoming meeting without that participation alone disqualifying the shareholder from using Schedule 13G. The staff cautioned, however, that the analysis still depends on all relevant facts and circumstances, including what is said during the meeting and the context in which the discussion occurs.

Questions 103.14 and 103.15 address two other common situations. Question 103.14 states that a shareholder does not lose Schedule 13G eligibility merely because it discusses its views and voting considerations with a person engaged in a proxy solicitation involving the issuer. Question 103.15 similarly provides that a shareholder is not disqualified solely because it contacts an issuer to better understand statements in the issuer’s filings, proxy materials, or other public communications. In practical terms, listening to the positions of a person soliciting proxies, explaining the considerations behind a voting decision, asking questions, and requesting clarification of public disclosures do not, without more, show that a shareholder is seeking to influence control.

The new CFIs clarify, but do not replace, the framework set out in Question 103.12. The central issue remains whether a shareholder is exchanging information and expressing its views or is using its voting power or other leverage to press the issuer for a specific result. When planning and conducting an engagement, Schedule 13G filers should consider who initiated the contact, whether they intend to seek a specific action or link their voting support to a requested change, and whether communications with other shareholders or proxy solicitors could involve coordination that raises separate legal issues.

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