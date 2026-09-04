When an internal investigation surfaces just before a filing deadline, how a company engages its external auditor in those critical first days can determine whether it meets regulatory requirements.

WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.

Article Insights

WilmerHale are most popular: within Employment and HR topic(s)

Internal investigations rarely arrive at a convenient moment. More often, they surface just as a quarterly or annual filing is due—and how a company handles those first days can determine whether it meets its deadline.

Writing in Bloomberg Law's Professional Perspectives, WilmerHale Partner Nicole Rabner, Counsel Emily Gomez and Associate Rachel Mendelson offer a framework for that scenario in "Internal Investigations Require Thoughtful Auditor Engagement."

The piece centers on a stakeholder companies sometimes overlook until it's too late: the external auditor. Under Section 10A of the Securities Exchange Act, auditors have their own obligations when potential illegal acts come to light, and an auditor may withhold the sign-off needed for a public filing until satisfied that an appropriate investigation is underway.

The authors offer five recommendations, including structuring the engagement to maximize independence, resourcing the review realistically, developing contingency plans and anticipating parallel litigation or regulatory inquiries. They also flag a distinction that can carry lasting consequences: while sharing attorney work product with an auditor generally does not waive protection, the attorney-client privilege can be waived if the substance of legal advice is disclosed.

Read the full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.