FTC OkCupid Settlement: When Privacy Policies Don’t Match Company Practices

At a Glance

The FTC alleges OkCupid shared user data with an AI company in ways that conflicted with its privacy policy.

The case reinforces that data privacy compliance depends on accurate, up-to-date privacy policies.

FTC enforcement continues to focus on transparency, even as AI data sharing and technologies evolve.

This year the FTC announced a proposed settlement with Match Group Americas and its affiliate, Humor Rainbow, Inc., which operates OkCupid. The agency alleged that OkCupid shared users’ personal information with a separate AI company in ways that conflicted with its privacy policy. The FTC called this deceptive conduct under Section 5 of the FTC Act.

The case is a reminder of the pillar in data privacy law when it comes to the FTC. The agency makes it clear that if a company says one thing in its data privacy policy but does another thing in practice, the FTC will go after it. AI is almost always the headline these days, but even still the FTC is holding on to a decades-old enforcement pattern of making sure companies’ disclosures match their activities.

FTC Data Privacy Wake Up Call: When Privacy Policies Don’t Match Company Practices

It happens again and again. A company grows, new tools and vendors get added, and data starts being shared in ways that aren’t mapped out. It’s never intentional. Teams move quickly, priority is on revenue growth, and privacy policies are at the bottom of the to-do list. So, they don’t keep pace with company practices.

OkCupid’s Data Privacy Settlement Shows What Happens When Privacy Policies and Company Behavior are Disconnected

I don’t think most users review a privacy policy and question whether it reflects what the company is actually doing. That’s our job as data privacy lawyers. And it’s the gap where regulators like the FTC dig in.

The FTC is staying true to focusing on companies being honest about their data practices. The agency has consistently made its position clear by its privacy and data security actions .

For legal teams and executives, this is a real life, recurring enforcement theme.

Key Takeaway #1: The FTC expects your privacy disclosures to keep pace with your day-to-day data handling practices.

FTC Data Privacy Compliance and the OkCupid Settlement

Let’s zoom in on what the FTC alleged. The details in this case show how regulatory agencies evaluate a company’s data privacy compliance, especially a tech company.

At a high level, the FTC’s position is that if a company makes promises about how it handles personal data (as it is required to do), those promises need to be true at any point in time.

In the complaint, the FTC alleges that OkCupid shared user data, including photos, demographic information and location information, with an unrelated third-party AI company in direct conflict with the promises it made to users in its privacy policy.

Key Takeaway #2: Risk arises when there is misalignment between your disclosures and how you handle user data.

FTC’s Take on Data Sharing and Privacy Policy Mismatches

The FTC also points to how the data sharing happened. The third party didn’t have a formal business relationship with OkCupid. Instead, the arrangement was connected to financial interests related to the company’s founders.

OkCupid allegedly provided access to almost 3 million user photos without placing limits in a contract for how that data could be used.

This becomes a larger governance risk. When third-party access is not contractually defined or restricted, your company can’t ensure alignment with its privacy policies.

Third-Party Access, Lack of Data Governance Controls, Concealment and Misrepresentation

The complaint also alleges that the companies denied and attempted to conceal the data sharing. OkCupid even stated it was not involved with the third party.

This FTC statement boils it down perfectly in one sentence: “The FTC enforces the privacy promises that companies make… we will take action against companies that fail to follow through.”

Are Your Personal Data Sharing and Storing Disclosures True?

Under the proposed order, the companies are prohibited from misrepresenting:

How they collect, use, or share personal data

The purpose of that data use

The effectiveness of privacy controls or user choices

Key Takeaway #3: Effective privacy governance requires transparency, documented controls, and clear limitations on third-party data use.

Section 5 of the FTC Act and Data Privacy Enforcement

The FTC’s authority in these cases stems from Section 5 of the FTC Act, which prohibits unfair or deceptive practices.

When a company makes statements about how it handles personal data, those statements must be accurate and not misleading.

In the data privacy context, even small inconsistencies can create big problems. The company can still be at fault even if it didn’t intend to be deceptive or unfair. A mismatch between privacy policy and practice can be enough.

This is where many organizations underestimate the privacy risks. Internal decisions about data handling have legal significance when the handling diverges from published privacy policies and contract.

Key Takeaway #4: Even small inconsistencies between your privacy policy and your data practices create legal exposure and puts you at risk of enforcement by the FTC under section 5.

Do Your Privacy Policies Explain How AI Tools Use Data?

Many organizations treat AI adoption as a product decision first. Data may be shared with third-party providers for training or analytics, while privacy policies continue to reflect narrower use cases.

That disconnect is where expensive risk builds fast.

AI constantly expands how organizations use and share data. At the same time, a company’s disclosure practices don’t get updated in the privacy policies.

The FTC has made clear that new technologies do not change the expectation of transparency.

Key Takeaway #5: Privacy policies should account for how AI tools access, use, and share personal data as organizational practices evolve.

Data Governance and Privacy Policy Alignment

Enforceable data privacy policies rely on strong data governance to remain up to date. Without visibility into data flows, even well-drafted policies start to become a focal point of legal risk.

Organizations discover gaps during legal reviews. Gaps include undocumented vendors, new analytics tools, or expanded data uses that were never reflected in privacy disclosures.

Have you conducted a recent data mapping exercise that reflects how data actually moves through your organization?

The FTC’s data privacy compliance settlement with OkCupid shows how these gaps can lead to enforcement exposure.

Key Takeaway #6: Effective data governance requires organizations to continuously monitor how personal data is collected, shared, and used across the business.

FTC Enforcement Trends and Evolving Data Privacy Approach

The proposed consent order in the OKCupid case shines a light on how the FTC will continue to approach privacy enforcement.

In other words, preventing misrepresentations and strictly following reporting and recordkeeping requirements.

We may be seeing an evolving privacy enforcement approach that focuses on accuracy in disclosures rather than extremely detailed internal controls. Is the FTC going back to basics?

Key Takeaway #7: The FTC’s enforcement approach reinforces that privacy compliance begins with truthful and accurate disclosures about data practices.

Building a Data Privacy Compliance Strategy That Holds Up

Privacy policies should be reviewed and updated at least annually. As data practices and regulations evolve, legal counsel needs to be monitoring this all year long. And data governance frameworks need to outline exactly how data is collected, used, and shared. This means that coordination between legal, product development, IT and procurement departments is a non-negotiable.

Accurate Privacy Policies Mean Evaluating AI Tools and Third-Party Relationships Early

No doubt that AI data sharing is growing. And AI regulations are changing what seems like every quarter. Companies need to focus on the principles of transparency, strengthening data governance, and ensuring that policy and practice are consistent with each other. The FTC’s data privacy compliance settlement with OkCupid shows how misalignment between disclosures and operational practices can create litigation risk.

Key Takeaway #8: Organizations reduce privacy risk when legal disclosures, data governance frameworks, and operational practices evolve together.

Jana Gouchev is a corporate and technology lawyer and the founder of Gouchev Law, advising companies on corporate and technology matters. Her work has been featured in Law360, Forbes, Bloomberg Law, and national legal publications, and she is a frequent speaker on business law topics. Jana was recognized by Chambers 2026 for excellence in Technology Law.