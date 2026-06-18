Not Going To California – Wiretap Claims Dismissed

A recent decision from a California federal court addresses a more straightforward flavor of wiretapping claims than those that have caused a drastic increase in consumer privacy litigation. Below, we discuss: (1) the wiretapping claims asserted in the lawsuit; (2) the decision and the judge’s accompanying reasoning; and (3) its implications for businesses.

No California Love for Wiretap Claims

In Xavier v. AutoNation, Inc., Plaintiff, on behalf of himself and a putative class, alleged that Defendant wiretapped his and other California consumers’ customer service telephone calls by recording, intercepting, and analyzing those calls. To facilitate the alleged wiretapping, Plaintiff claimed that Defendant, without consumer consent, utilized third-party software to allow Defendant to analyze consumer communications and to enhance Defendant’s sales and marketing. The Complaint further alleged that the third-party software provider collected and analyzed these communications to enhance and market its services and for other internal purposes. In response, Defendant moved to dismiss on the grounds that: (1) the Court lacked personal jurisdiction; (2) Plaintiff lacked standing; and (3) Plaintiff failed to state a claim for relief.

In granting Defendant’s dismissal motion, the Court found that Plaintiff failed to demonstrate that Defendant engaged in conduct expressly aimed at California such that it could exercise personal jurisdiction over Defendant. In support of its ruling, the Court found that Plaintiff had not alleged that Defendant: (1) targeted California when deploying the subject third-party software; (2) configured the third-party software in a California-specific manner; (3) made policy decisions based upon the California forum; or (4) engaged in conduct showing that Defendant targeted the State of California. Concluding that Defendant’s motion to dismiss should be granted for lack of personal jurisdiction, the Court held that “[a] defendant does not expressly aim its activities toward the forum state when a defendant’s only connection to the forum arises from the unilateral action of the plaintiff or a third party.” Accordingly, the Court dismissed Plaintiff’s wiretapping claims.

Wiretap Claims and Other State Privacy Laws

Notably, the Court dismissed Plaintiff’s wiretap claims with prejudice, finding that “[p]laintiff has amended the complaint twice . . . in light of Plaintiff’s repeated inability to cure these deficiencies, the Court concludes that further amendment would be futile.” With wiretapping claims losing a bit of traction in California federal and state courts of late, the plaintiffs’ bar has pivoted to other privacy laws, such as California’s Comprehensive Computer Data Access and Fraud Act, and the Electronic Communications Privacy Act.

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