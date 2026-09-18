Nevada Lawyer Features Article By Thome On Ethics And Supervision In The Modern Law Office

Sheri Thome (Partner-Las Vegas, NV) authored “Emerging Challenges in Supervision in Every Law Office,” appearing in the September 1, 2026, edition of Nevada Lawyer Magazine. The article examines how Nevada attorneys’ supervisory obligations under Rules 5.1, 5.2, and 5.3 apply to increasingly technology-driven and decentralized legal practices. The article addresses supervision of AI tools, remote and virtual employees, and outsourced legal services, emphasizing that lawyers remain ethically responsible for work performed by subordinate attorneys and nonlawyer assistants ‒ even when technology facilitates it or the work occurs outside the physical office. The article also highlights recent regulatory developments and cases involving AI-generated errors, underscoring the need for training, safeguards, and meaningful review of delegated work. As Sheri explains, “Delegation of work is not delegation of responsibility.” This captures the article’s central point: while technology and evolving work arrangements may change how legal services are delivered, they do not diminish a supervising lawyer’s ethical responsibility to ensure that the work is performed competently and in compliance with professional obligations.