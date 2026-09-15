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15 September 2026

Consumer Counterpoint – Quick Take 6 – California Senate Bill 690 Passed, What’s Next? (Video)

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California Senate Bill 690 has passed, amending the California Invasion of Privacy Act by eliminating the private right of action for Section 638.51 claims. Kristine Argentine and Paul Yovanic Jr. discuss the implications of this legislative change and what businesses should expect when the amendment takes effect on January 1, 2027.
United States California Privacy
Kristine R. Argentine and Paul Yovanic, Jr
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In this episode of Consumer Counterpoint, Kristine and Paul discuss the recent passing of the amendment to the California Invasion of Privacy Act which eliminates the private right of action for Section 638.51 claims. The amendment is expected to take effect on January 1, 2027.

Watch the Quick Take Here:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Kristine R. Argentine
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Paul Yovanic, Jr
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