Consumer Counterpoint – Quick Take 6 – California Senate Bill 690 Passed, What’s Next? (Video)

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In this episode of Consumer Counterpoint, Kristine and Paul discuss the recent passing of the amendment to the California Invasion of Privacy Act which eliminates the private right of action for Section 638.51 claims. The amendment is expected to take effect on January 1, 2027.
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