Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 6 – Colorado Privacy Act (Video)

Episode 6 is now live. On July 1, 2025, Colorado expanded its privacy protections with a major amendment to the Colorado Privacy Act (CPA), introducing new obligations for businesses and employers handling biometric identifiers and biometric data. This update imposes requirements around notice, consent, retention, and security—even for entities not previously subject to the CPA. In this episode of Consumer Counterpoint, co-hosts Kristine Argentine and Paul Yovanic break down what the amendment means, how it compares to other biometric privacy laws, and share initial impressions on navigating this untested regulatory landscape.

