ARTICLE
27 November 2025

Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 6 – Colorado Privacy Act (Video)

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 975 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
Episode 6 is now live. On July 1, 2025, Colorado expanded its privacy protections with a major amendment to the Colorado Privacy Act (CPA), introducing new obligations for businesses...
United States Colorado Privacy
Kristine R. Argentine and Paul J Yovanic, Jr
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Kristine R. Argentine’s articles from Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
  • within Privacy topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Transport industries
Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
  • within Compliance, Consumer Protection, Government and Public Sector topic(s)

Episode 6 is now live. On July 1, 2025, Colorado expanded its privacy protections with a major amendment to the Colorado Privacy Act (CPA), introducing new obligations for businesses and employers handling biometric identifiers and biometric data. This update imposes requirements around notice, consent, retention, and security—even for entities not previously subject to the CPA. In this episode of Consumer Counterpoint, co-hosts Kristine Argentine and Paul Yovanic break down what the amendment means, how it compares to other biometric privacy laws, and share initial impressions on navigating this untested regulatory landscape.

Watch Episode 6 Here:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kristine R. Argentine
Kristine R. Argentine
Photo of Paul J Yovanic, Jr
Paul J Yovanic, Jr
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More