Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 7 – Recent Decision On The California Invasion Of Privacy Act (Video)

Episode 7 is now live. In this episode of Consumer Counterpoint, co-hosts Kristine Argentine and Paul Yovanic dive into a recent California federal court decision in Doe v. Eating Disorder Recovery LLC – a defense-friendly summary judgment ruling under the California Invasion Privacy Act (CIPA). Tune in as Kristine and Paul break down the decision, what it means for businesses using web tracking tools, and why the court called CIPA "a total mess."
