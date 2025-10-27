Alternative Power Plays: Pennsylvania's Energy Position (Podcast)

For decades, Pennsylvania has served as a key energy battleground and, in some ways, a harbinger for the challenges the energy industry will face years down the line. On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, Buchanan's Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis are joined by Andy Tubbs, President and CEO of the Energy Association of Pennsylvania, or EAP for short.

EAP is a trade association that represents and promotes the interests of regulated electric and natural gas distribution companies operating in Pennsylvania. Tubbs has extensive background in the regulation of utilities, policy and strategy, legislative affairs, and utility operations. He spearheads EAP's initiatives to advocate for the energy industry and strengthen collaboration among policymakers, regulators and utility providers.

During the discussion, the trio discuss the challenges facing Pennsylvania's jurisdictional electric and gas utilities, whether new electric utility legislation is needed, what the future of solar could look like in the Commonwealth, and much more.

