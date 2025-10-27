ARTICLE
27 October 2025

Alternative Power Plays: Pennsylvania's Energy Position (Podcast)

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

For decades, Pennsylvania has served as a key energy battleground and, in some ways, a harbinger for the challenges the energy industry will face years down the line.
United States Pennsylvania Energy and Natural Resources
Alan M. Seltzer and John F. Povilaitis
For decades, Pennsylvania has served as a key energy battleground and, in some ways, a harbinger for the challenges the energy industry will face years down the line. On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, Buchanan's Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis are joined by Andy Tubbs, President and CEO of the Energy Association of Pennsylvania, or EAP for short.

EAP is a trade association that represents and promotes the interests of regulated electric and natural gas distribution companies operating in Pennsylvania. Tubbs has extensive background in the regulation of utilities, policy and strategy, legislative affairs, and utility operations. He spearheads EAP's initiatives to advocate for the energy industry and strengthen collaboration among policymakers, regulators and utility providers.

During the discussion, the trio discuss the challenges facing Pennsylvania's jurisdictional electric and gas utilities, whether new electric utility legislation is needed, what the future of solar could look like in the Commonwealth, and much more.

To learn more about EAP, visit: https://www.energypa.org/

You can listen to Alternative Power Plays in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Listen to the Podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter.

Authors
Photo of Alan M. Seltzer
Alan M. Seltzer
Photo of John F. Povilaitis
John F. Povilaitis
