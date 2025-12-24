Democratic AGs Charge Ahead Against EV Infrastructure Funding Freeze

- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
- A group of 17 Democratic AGs and the Governor of Pennsylvania sued to challenge the suspension of billions of dollars of federal funding for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.
- The complaint alleges that the refusal of the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration to approve new funding under two EV charging infrastructure programs authorized by Congress violates the separation of powers, the Presentment Clauses, the Take Care Clause, and the Administrative Procedure Act.
- The lawsuit seeks declaratory and injunctive relief, vacatur of government orders suspending the charging infrastructure programs, a writ of mandamus compelling the government to obligate funds, and attorneys' fees and costs, among other relief.
- We have previously reported on a lawsuit brought by a group of 17 Democratic AGs to protect access to other federal EV infrastructure funds.
