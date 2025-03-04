Pushing Back On ERP Vendor Software Audits (Video)

Software audits are never random. If you are being targeted, the ERP vendor believes there is a revenue opportunity with your use of the software.
- ERP vendors take advantage of ambiguous terms in the contract governing the scope of use of the software.
- They also have no incentive to be accurate in their audit of the software.
If you are facing an audit, you need to have a plan to push back.
- The audit report they generate to justify the imposition of additional fees is almost always exaggerated, unreasonable and one sided.
- You can never take it at face value.
- If you suspect you are going to be audited (or are being audited), it makes sense to conduct a self-audit based on your own reasonable interpretation of the contract.
Having that baseline can be invaluable in pushing back on the software vendor's allegations and demands for additional fees.
I discuss strategies for dealing with aggressive software audits in my latest YouTube video.