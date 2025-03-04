Pushing Back On ERP Vendor Software Audits (Video)

Software audits are never random. If you are being targeted, the ERP vendor believes there is a revenue opportunity with your use of the software.

ERP vendors take advantage of ambiguous terms in the contract governing the scope of use of the software.

They also have no incentive to be accurate in their audit of the software.

If you are facing an audit, you need to have a plan to push back.

The audit report they generate to justify the imposition of additional fees is almost always exaggerated, unreasonable and one sided.

You can never take it at face value.

If you suspect you are going to be audited (or are being audited), it makes sense to conduct a self-audit based on your own reasonable interpretation of the contract.

Having that baseline can be invaluable in pushing back on the software vendor's allegations and demands for additional fees.

I discuss strategies for dealing with aggressive software audits in my latest YouTube video.