1 August 2025

Strategies For Contract Disputes Involving Manufacturing Automation And AI (Video)

AI is now deeply embedded in global supply chains, forecasting, and business decision-making, especially in the Manufacturing industry.
William C. Wagner
In this video, I explain how manufacturers and tech-driven businesses can use insurance as a powerful risk management tool in disputes involving AI, robotics, and automation. If your company is using AI or system integration in critical operations, this video will show you how to protect your business and preserve leverage in case things go wrong.

William C. Wagner
