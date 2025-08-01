Accelerating Federal Permitting Of Data Center Infrastructure (Trump EO Tracker)

Accelerates the buildout of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and supporting infrastructure by easing federal permitting, streamlining environmental reviews, and expanding access to federally owned land for development consistent with national prosperity and security. It revokes Executive Order 14141 and directs the Secretary of Commerce, in consultation with the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and other relevant executive departments and agencies, to launch a financial support initiative for Qualifying Projects, including loans, loan guarantees, grants, tax incentives, and offtake agreements. Within 10 days, all relevant agencies must identify existing categorical exclusions under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), and within 180 days, the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) must issue guidance to expedite reuse of Brownfield and Superfund Sites and review relevant permitting regulations. The Department of the Army, acting through the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, must review permitting under the Clean Water Act and Rivers and Harbors Act within 180 days. The Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council (FPISC) Executive Director has 30 days to designate transparency projects for expedited review under the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act (FAST-41). The Department of the Interior (DOI), Department of Energy (DOE), and Department of Defense (DOD) are instructed to make available federal and military land for Qualifying Projects.

Trump Executive Order - Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure

