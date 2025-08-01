ARTICLE
1 August 2025

Promoting The Export Of The American AI Technology Stack (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
United States Technology
Directs the Department of Commerce (DOC) to establish the American Artificial Intelligence (AI) Exports Program within 90 days to promote global deployment of U.S.-developed full-stack AI technology packages and reinforce American leadership in AI standards and infrastructure. The program will be developed in consultation with the Department of State (DOS) and the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), with selected industry-led proposals receiving priority designation and access to federal support. The Economic Diplomacy Action Group (EDAG), chaired by the Secretary of State, will coordinate financing tools such as loans, loan guarantees, and risk insurance. The Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Energy (DOE), Small Business Administration (SBA), and OSTP will support review, investment coordination, and export promotion. Proposals must comply with U.S. export laws and be submitted within 90 days of the public call.

