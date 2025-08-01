SEC Issues Guidance For Cryptocurrency ETPs

Signaling a willingness to provide clear guidance and a more friendly approach to the cryptocurrency industry, on July 1, 2025, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Corporation Finance issued a statement providing guidance on certain disclosure requirements relating to offerings and registrations of securities by issuers of cryptocurrency asset exchange-traded products (ETPs). In particular, the SEC's statement elucidates how such disclosures related to such ETPs are required by pre-existing SEC regulations.

Crypto asset ETPs are investment products that are listed and traded on national securities exchanges. www.sec.gov/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.