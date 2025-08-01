ARTICLE
1 August 2025

SEC Issues Guidance For Cryptocurrency ETPs

BB
Baker Botts LLP

Contributor

Baker Botts LLP logo
Baker Botts is a leading global law firm. The foundation for our differentiated client support rests on our deep business acumen and technical experience built over decades of focused leadership in our sectors and practices. For more information, please visit bakerbotts.com.
Explore Firm Details
Signaling a willingness to provide clear guidance and a more friendly approach to the cryptocurrency industry, on July 1, 2025, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Corporation Finance issued a statement ...
United States Technology
Marc Adesso

Signaling a willingness to provide clear guidance and a more friendly approach to the cryptocurrency industry, on July 1, 2025, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Corporation Finance issued a statement providing guidance on certain disclosure requirements relating to offerings and registrations of securities by issuers of cryptocurrency asset exchange-traded products (ETPs). In particular, the SEC's statement elucidates how such disclosures related to such ETPs are required by pre-existing SEC regulations.

Crypto asset ETPs are investment products that are listed and traded on national securities exchanges.

www.sec.gov/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marc Adesso
Marc Adesso
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More