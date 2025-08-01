Preventing Woke AI In The Federal Government (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs all federal agencies to procure only those large language models (LLMs) developed in accordance with two Unbiased AI Principles: truth-seeking and ideological neutrality. Within 120 days, the Director Management and Budget (OMB), in coordination with the Administrator for Federal Procurement Policy (OFPP), the Administrator of General Services (GSA), and the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), must issue guidance for implementing this directive. Agencies must then, within 90 days of receiving that guidance, adopt procedures to ensure all procured LLMs meet these principles.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Preventing Woke AI in the Federal Government

