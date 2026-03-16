After Retail Gets Access To Alts, Then What?

In response to indications from the SEC as to how it intends to protect retail investors that are given access to private equity and other alternative investments, partners Dan Michael and Andrea Griswold discuss in Private Equity Law Report several ways issuers can manage downstream regulatory risks in three key areas: disclosures, sales practices and valuations.

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