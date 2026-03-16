After Retail Gets Access To Alts, Then What?

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In response to indications from the SEC as to how it intends to
protect retail investors that are given access to private equity
and other alternative investments, partners Dan Michael and Andrea
Griswold discuss in Private Equity Law Report several ways
issuers can manage downstream regulatory risks in three key areas:
disclosures, sales practices and valuations.
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