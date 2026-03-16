ARTICLE
16 March 2026

After Retail Gets Access To Alts, Then What?

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Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom

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In response to indications from the SEC as to how it intends to protect retail investors that are given access to private equity and other alternative investments...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Andrea Griswold and Daniel Michael
Andrea Griswold’s articles from Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom are most popular:
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In response to indications from the SEC as to how it intends to protect retail investors that are given access to private equity and other alternative investments, partners Dan Michael and Andrea Griswold discuss in Private Equity Law Report several ways issuers can manage downstream regulatory risks in three key areas: disclosures, sales practices and valuations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Andrea Griswold
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Daniel Michael
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