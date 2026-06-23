17 CFR Part 200 Explained: SEC Organization, Authority, Divisions, And Enforcement

I want to build a practical guide to the financial regulatory laws I work with every day.

That means statutes, rules, agencies, exemptions, registration regimes, enforcement authorities, examination powers, custody rules, money movement laws, broker-dealer rules, investment adviser rules, private fund rules, securities offering exemptions, digital asset issues, and the regulatory architecture that governs modern financial services.

The goal is simple: take the laws that often feel inaccessible and explain what they say, what they mean, and why they matter in practice.

A good place to start is 17 CFR Part 200. Part 200 is not the rule most founders, executives, investors, advisers, broker-dealers, or fintech companies think about first. It is not the Securities Act registration requirement. It is not the broker-dealer registration rule. It is not the Investment Advisers Act definition of investment adviser. It is not Regulation D, Regulation S, Rule 506, Rule 15c3-3, or the custody rule.

But Part 200 matters because it tells us something foundational: what the SEC is, what laws it administers, how the agency is organized, and which divisions and offices are responsible for different parts of the regulatory system.

In other words, Part 200 helps explain the machinery. A client may receive a subpoena, document request, examination letter, comment letter, deficiency letter, voluntary request, Wells notice, or inquiry from an SEC staff member. The first instinct is often to think, “The SEC is asking.” But the better question is often: which part of the SEC is asking, and why?

A question from the Division of Examinations is different from a subpoena issued in an Enforcement investigation. A disclosure comment from Corporation Finance is different from a Trading and Markets question about broker-dealer registration. An Investment Management issue may involve investment advisers, private funds, registered funds, custody, conflicts, or disclosure. A matter involving digital assets or fintech may cut across several divisions at once.

That is why understanding the SEC’s structure is not academic. It can affect strategy, tone, timing, document production, witness preparation, settlement posture, remediation, and business decision-making.

What 17 CFR Part 200 Covers

17 CFR Part 200 is titled “Organization; Conduct and Ethics; and Information and Requests.” It includes rules addressing the SEC’s statutory authority, organization, division responsibilities, regional offices, internal delegations, staff conduct, ethics rules, information access, and administrative processes.

The text begins with a broad list of authority, including provisions from the Freedom of Information Act, Privacy Act, Securities Act, Exchange Act, Trust Indenture Act, Investment Company Act, Investment Advisers Act, Sarbanes-Oxley, the Bankruptcy Code, the Rehabilitation Act, and other authorities. That alone tells you something important: the SEC’s work is not limited to one statute or one type of proceeding.

17 CFR § 200.1: General Statement and Statutory Authority

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The Securities and Exchange Commission was created in 1934 under the Securities Exchange Act. That Act transferred to the Commission the administration of the Securities Act of 1933, formerly administered by the Federal Trade Commission. Subsequent laws assigned to the Securities and Exchange Commission for administration are: Trust Indenture Act of 1939, Investment Company Act of 1940, and Investment Advisers Act of 1940. In addition, under the Bankruptcy Code, the Commission is a statutory party in cases arising under chapters 9 and 11. Considered together, the laws administered by the Commission provided for the following.

Then the rule lists the SEC’s core functions, including disclosure for public offerings and exchange-listed securities, proxy disclosure, securities trading regulation, investigation of securities fraud and manipulation, registration and regulation of brokers, dealers, and investment advisers, investment company supervision, trust indenture standards, investor protection in bankruptcy reorganization matters, and enforcement remedies including administrative sanctions, injunctive remedies, civil money penalties, criminal prosecution, and private rights of action.

Plain-English Explanation

Section 200.1 is the SEC’s origin story and mission statement in regulatory form.

It explains that the SEC was created by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and later became responsible for administering several other major securities statutes: the Securities Act of 1933, the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, the Investment Company Act of 1940, and the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

It also explains what the SEC does. The Commission oversees disclosure, trading markets, proxy solicitations, fraud investigations, broker-dealer and investment adviser registration, investment companies, trust indentures, certain bankruptcy matters, and enforcement remedies.

Why It Matters

Section 200.1 matters because it shows how broad the SEC’s role is. The SEC is not only the agency that brings enforcement actions. It is also the agency that regulates public offerings, public company disclosure, market trading, brokers, dealers, investment advisers, mutual funds, private fund-related issues, and certain investor-protection aspects of bankruptcy proceedings.

That breadth matters for clients because many SEC issues do not stay neatly in one box. A capital raise can become a disclosure issue. A disclosure issue can become an enforcement issue. An investment adviser examination can become a referral to Enforcement. A digital asset product can raise securities offering, broker-dealer, exchange, custody, investment adviser, and anti-fraud issues at the same time.

17 CFR § 200.2: Statutory Functions

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Section 200.2 provides brief descriptions of the SEC’s functions under each of the statutes it administers, including:

Securities Act of 1933

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Trust Indenture Act of 1939

Investment Company Act of 1940

Investment Advisers Act of 1940

Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code

The rule explains, among other things, that public offerings generally require registration statements unless an exemption applies; that the Exchange Act requires public company reports and regulates exchanges, brokers, dealers, proxy solicitations, tender offers, and beneficial ownership disclosure; that the Investment Company Act establishes a regulatory framework for investment companies; and that the Investment Advisers Act requires certain persons who are compensated for advising others about securities transactions to register with the Commission.

Plain-English Explanation

Section 200.2 is useful because it gives a compact map of the federal securities law framework.

The Securities Act focuses heavily on offerings and disclosure. The Exchange Act focuses on secondary trading markets, public company reporting, exchanges, brokers, dealers, proxy rules, tender offers, and market regulation. The Investment Company Act regulates investment companies. The Investment Advisers Act regulates compensated securities advice. The Trust Indenture Act protects purchasers of publicly offered debt securities issued under trust indentures. The Bankruptcy Code gives the SEC a statutory role in certain reorganization cases.

Why It Matters

When clients ask whether they have a “securities law issue,” the answer often depends on which statute is implicated.

A startup raising capital may be dealing with the Securities Act.

A public company disclosure issue may involve the Securities Act and the Exchange Act.

A trading platform, brokerage model, or market intermediary may implicate the Exchange Act.

A fund structure may implicate the Investment Company Act, the Investment Advisers Act, or both.

A fintech product that gives investment advice may raise Investment Advisers Act questions.

A private markets platform or finder arrangement may raise broker-dealer questions under the Exchange Act.

A digital asset product may raise issues under several of these statutes at once.

That is why the statutory map is important.

How This Comes Up in Practice

I see this most often when a client’s problem is described in business terms, but the legal issue cuts across several regulatory categories.

A founder may say, “We are building a marketplace.”

The legal question may be whether the marketplace facilitates securities transactions, requires broker-dealer registration, involves investment advice, implicates private placement rules, or creates custody issues.

A fintech company may say, “We are just providing software.”

The legal question may be whether the software recommends securities, moves customer assets, triggers money transmission laws, relies on a broker-dealer or RIA partner, or creates disclosure obligations.

An investment adviser may say, “This is just an SEC exam.”

The legal question may be whether the exam could become an enforcement referral, whether the firm has custody issues, whether disclosures match practices, whether conflicts were adequately addressed, and whether remediation should begin immediately.

A company may say, “We received a subpoena.”

The legal question may be which SEC authority is being used, what division is involved, whether the matter is formal or informal, what facts the staff appears focused on, and how to respond without making the problem worse.

Part 200 does not answer all of those questions. But it helps explain why those questions exist.

SEC Divisions

The SEC’s internal organization can affect how a matter develops.

Corporation Finance is responsible for disclosure matters involving securities offerings, public company reporting, proxy materials, beneficial ownership, tender offers, and related disclosure issues.

Trading and Markets is responsible for securities market structure and operation, market manipulation prevention, oversight of self-regulatory organizations, clearing and settlement, and registration and regulation of brokers, dealers, municipal securities dealers, transfer agents, and securities information processors.

Enforcement supervises and conducts enforcement activities under the acts administered by the Commission, recommends administrative and injunctive actions, evaluates evidence, supervises regional enforcement matters, and works with the General Counsel on cases that may be referred to DOJ for criminal prosecution.

Examinations is responsible for compliance inspections and examinations of exchanges, clearing agencies, brokers and dealers, municipal advisors, security-based swap entities, transfer agents, investment companies, and investment advisers.

Investment Management administers the SEC’s responsibilities under the Investment Company Act and Investment Advisers Act and handles matters involving registered investment companies, pooled investment funds, and investment advisers, excluding enforcement matters under Enforcement’s jurisdiction.

For clients, this matters because the same facts can look different depending on which division is looking at them. An issue can also move from one division to another.