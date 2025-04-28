Charting A Conditional Approval Pathway For Rare Disease Drugs – A Top Priority For A Revamped FDA?

At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.

On April 18, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary announced plans to roll-out a new approval pathway for rare disease drugs. Commissioner Makary's comments build on sentiments expressed across both the patient community and industry that rare disease drug development needs greater regulatory flexibility in order to speed access to treatments for patients with no or limited options. This is an initiative that has also been trumpeted by Janet Woodcock, former Principal Deputy Commissioner and Acting Commissioner of the FDA, in her work since retiring from the FDA. Prior legislative proposals (including the “Promising Pathway Act” proposed in 2024) have attempted to create a time-limited conditional approval pathway in the rare disease space, and Commissioner Makary's remarks may signal a renewed push for action.

In last week's interview, Commissioner Makary emphasized the following potential eligibility factors in how he is thinking about a new “conditional” approval pathway: rare conditions affecting only a small number of people, where a randomized clinical trial has not been conducted and is not feasible, but where a “plausible mechanism” physiologically exists. Commissioner Makary also noted that post-approval monitoring of adverse events and other data may be an important tool to support more flexible regulatory decision making about drug approvals.

Whether and when the FDA or Congress will take further steps in outlining a conditional approval pathway, and what form that outline may take (e.g., Agency guidance, expansion of the current accelerated approval authorities, or new legislation), remains unclear at this time. This is an area rare disease researchers and developers should monitor for developments, including any opportunities to provide comments to the FDA on its potential plans.

