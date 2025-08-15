Generative AI Can Be A Tool For Bioprocessing Quality Assurance

Colin Zick, Chair of the Healthcare Compliance Practice and
Co-Chair of the Privacy and Data Security Practice, was featured in
an article discussing AI applications in bioprocessing ahead of his
speaking engagement at the 17th Annual Bioprocessing Summit in
Boston. Zick emphasized that while generative AIs present
"terrific opportunities" for bioprocessing applications
like quality assurance, practitioners must thoroughly understand
their limitations and risks. He noted that "AIs are as much a
tool as a hammer or shovel, but to find the opportunities, we need
to understand what the realities and risks are," cautioning
that verification processes are essential since people often
"assume everything that comes out of an AI is correct."
Zick highlighted bioprocessing professionals' natural advantage
in adopting AI tools, explaining that their "culture based on
quality assurance and review" and experience "working
with intrinsically complex systems" positions them well to
evaluate new technologies. He described practical AI applications
including document error-checking and project risk analysis, noting
that these tools can provide significant time savings while serving
as an "extra pair of eyes" in quality assurance
processes.
Read the full article here
