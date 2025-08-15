ARTICLE
15 August 2025

Generative AI Can Be A Tool For Bioprocessing Quality Assurance

Colin Zick, Chair of the Healthcare Compliance Practice and Co-Chair of the Privacy and Data Security Practice, was featured in an article discussing AI applications in bioprocessing...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Colin Zick, Chair of the Healthcare Compliance Practice and Co-Chair of the Privacy and Data Security Practice, was featured in an article discussing AI applications in bioprocessing ahead of his speaking engagement at the 17th Annual Bioprocessing Summit in Boston. Zick emphasized that while generative AIs present "terrific opportunities" for bioprocessing applications like quality assurance, practitioners must thoroughly understand their limitations and risks. He noted that "AIs are as much a tool as a hammer or shovel, but to find the opportunities, we need to understand what the realities and risks are," cautioning that verification processes are essential since people often "assume everything that comes out of an AI is correct." Zick highlighted bioprocessing professionals' natural advantage in adopting AI tools, explaining that their "culture based on quality assurance and review" and experience "working with intrinsically complex systems" positions them well to evaluate new technologies. He described practical AI applications including document error-checking and project risk analysis, noting that these tools can provide significant time savings while serving as an "extra pair of eyes" in quality assurance processes.

Read the full article here

