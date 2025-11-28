Senators Introduce Better Food Disclosure Act

Shook, Hardy & Bacon has long been recognized as one of the premier litigation firms in the country. For more than a century, the firm has defended companies in their most substantial national and international products liability, mass tort and complex litigation matters.
The firm has leveraged its complex product liability litigation expertise to expand into several other practice areas and advance its mission of “being the best in the world at providing creative and practical solutions at unsurpassed value.” As a result, the firm has built nationally recognized practices in areas such as intellectual property, environmental and toxic tort, employment litigation, commercial litigation, government enforcement and compliance, and public policy.
M. Katie Gates Calderon’s articles from Shook, Hardy & Bacon are most popular:
within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
with readers working within the Consumer Industries industries
Shook, Hardy & Bacon are most popular:
within Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Government, Public Sector and Environment topic(s)
in United States
U.S. Sens. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and
Katie Britt (R-Ala.) have introduced legislation they assert would
improve U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) oversight of
ingredient disclosures and reviews by requiring food companies to
report their products' ingredients to the agency. The Better Food Disclosure Act (Better FDA),
reportedly a response to state-led efforts, also purportedly seeks
to strengthen FDA's post-market review process, allowing state
government officials and members of the public to petition FDA to
review an ingredient's safety, according to a press release.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.