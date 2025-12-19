ARTICLE
Understanding The GENEROUS Model In Six Infographics

With the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) announcement of the GENEROUS Model, life science companies, states and other stakeholders...
Alexander Dworkowitz,Erin Estey Hertzog, and Arielle Bosworth
Manatt Health recently hosted a webinar on the GENEROUS Model and the implications for life scienece companies, states and patients. Below, we highlight key elements, timing and considerations of the Model. For our full analysis, click here to watch the webinar and receive CLE credit.

With the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) announcement of the GENEROUS Model, life science companies, states and other stakeholders are seeking to understand:

  • MFN pricing metrics and how they compare to those previously used by CMS
  • Opportunities and risks of applying and participating for both pharmaceutical manufacturers and state Medicaid programs
  • Outstanding questions on the model's design

Below, we provide an overview of answers to these questions. Our full analysis and advice can be found on the webinar.

Overview

1721104a.jpg

Key Elements

1721104b.jpg

Timeline

1721104c.jpg

Key Differences Between MFN and GENEROUS Model

1721104d.jpg

Considerations for Manufacturers

1721104e.jpg

Considerations for States

1721104f.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

