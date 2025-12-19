Understanding The GENEROUS Model In Six Infographics

Manatt Health recently hosted a webinar on the GENEROUS Model and the implications for life scienece companies, states and patients. Below, we highlight key elements, timing and considerations of the Model. For our full analysis, click here to watch the webinar and receive CLE credit.

With the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) announcement of the GENEROUS Model, life science companies, states and other stakeholders are seeking to understand:

MFN pricing metrics and how they compare to those previously used by CMS

Opportunities and risks of applying and participating for both pharmaceutical manufacturers and state Medicaid programs

Outstanding questions on the model's design

Below, we provide an overview of answers to these questions. Our full analysis and advice can be found on the webinar.

Overview

Key Elements

Timeline

Key Differences Between MFN and GENEROUS Model

Considerations for Manufacturers

Considerations for States

