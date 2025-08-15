ARTICLE
15 August 2025

Think Tank Argues For Closing GRAS Loophole

SH
Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Contributor

United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
M. Katie Gates Calderon,Lindsey Heinz, and James Muehlberger

U.S. policymakers should consider reforms to close loopholes surrounding Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) substances, according to an issue brief from the America First Policy Institute. The report recommends against allowing companies to self-affirm a substance is GRAS and eliminating conflicts of interest relating to GRAS science.

In a statement, former Louisiana Gov. and U.S. Rep. Bobby Jindal, chair of the organization's Healthy America Initiative, said that under current law food manufacturers can insert newly synthesized substances into the U.S. food supply without notifying the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or disclosing safety data if the manufacturer self-affirms that the substance is GRAS. "The GRAS pathway is a major reason why American foods contain an estimated 15 times more ingredients— including preservatives, flavor enhancers, and other manmade compounds—than foods in Europe, and is riddled with conflicts of interest," he said.

Originally published 03 July 2025

Authors
Photo of M. Katie Gates Calderon
M. Katie Gates Calderon
Photo of Lindsey Heinz
Lindsey Heinz
Photo of James Muehlberger
James Muehlberger
