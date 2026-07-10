De Minimis, Codified: CBP Finalizes The Postal Suspension Rule — July 24 Comment Deadline

For years, the de minimis exemption was the quiet engine of e-commerce: shipments valued at or under $800 entered the United States free of duty and with minimal formality. That era already ended. As we covered in De Minimis No More: What It Means for Importers and Consumers, a July 30, 2025, Executive Order suspended duty-free de minimis treatment for all countries effective August 29, 2025, accelerating the repeal that the 2025 budget law had set for July 1, 2027.

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KEY TAKEAWAYS

De minimis is not new news — the $800 duty-free exemption was already suspended for all countries on August 29, 2025. What’s new is CBP’s interim final rule codifying the postal piece and creating a formal postal informal entry process.

Two key dates: the postal IFR takes effect July 24, 2026 (compliance by October 22, 2026), and public comments on the rulemaking are due July 24, 2026.

If your business ships low-value parcels by mail, the entry mechanics are now being locked into regulation. The comment window is your one chance to shape them before they harden.

De Minimis Is Over. Now CBP Is Writing the New Rules.

For years, the de minimis exemption was the quiet engine of e-commerce: shipments valued at or under $800 entered the United States free of duty and with minimal formality. That era already ended. As we covered in De Minimis No More: What It Means for Importers and Consumers, a July 30, 2025, Executive Order suspended duty-free de minimis treatment for all countries effective August 29, 2025, accelerating the repeal that the 2025 budget law had set for July 1, 2027.

So the headline is not that de minimis is ending — it ended ten months ago. The development now is regulatory: CBP is codifying how low-value shipments, particularly through the international mail channel, must be entered going forward. For importers and e-commerce sellers who have spent the past year adapting, this rulemaking determines the permanent mechanics — and it is open for comment for a short window.

What CBP Did This Week

CBP issued an interim final rule (IFR) that codifies the suspension of de minimis for international mail shipments and establishes a new postal informal entry process for certain goods entering by mail. The rule takes effect July 24, 2026, with a compliance deadline of October 22, 2026, and CBP is accepting public comments due July 24, 2026. A separate Federal Register notice addresses merchandise arriving by all modes other than international postal mail, with the same July 24 comment deadline. This builds directly on the earlier rulemaking we flagged in CBP Issues Proposed Rule to Enhance Low-Value Shipment Enforcement.

Refer to the interim final rule and the accompanying Federal Register notice for the controlling text, definitions, and the precise scope of the new postal informal entry process. Effective dates and compliance timelines are set by those documents.

The Strategy

Here’s what importers should do to prepare for the new rule:

Quantify the cost shift now. Identify which of your shipments have been entering under de minimis, and model the duty and brokerage cost once the exemption is gone. Surprise at the port is the expensive way to learn this.

Identify which of your shipments have been entering under de minimis, and model the duty and brokerage cost once the exemption is gone. Surprise at the port is the expensive way to learn this. Fix your classification and valuation data. Goods that used to clear with minimal data will now need proper HTS classification and declared value. If your product data is not entry-ready, that is the first gap to close.

Goods that used to clear with minimal data will now need proper HTS classification and declared value. If your product data is not entry-ready, that is the first gap to close. Re-examine your entry process. The new postal informal entry process and the loss of the exemption on other modes mean your broker workflows, and possibly your IOR structure, need review before the compliance date.

The new postal informal entry process and the loss of the exemption on other modes mean your broker workflows, and possibly your IOR structure, need review before the compliance date. Use the comment window. Comments are due July 24. If the rule’s mechanics create unworkable burdens for your business model, a well-supported comment is your opportunity to influence the final approach — individually or through a trade association.

Comments are due July 24. If the rule’s mechanics create unworkable burdens for your business model, a well-supported comment is your opportunity to influence the final approach — individually or through a trade association. Mind the compliance runway. The postal rule’s October 22 compliance date gives a short window to adapt systems. Treat it as the real deadline, not the effective date.

The Outcome

Businesses that model the cost change, ready their classification and valuation data, and adjust entry workflows before the compliance date will keep goods moving and avoid the delays and added scrutiny CBP has signaled for non-compliant shipments. Those that wait risk held shipments, unexpected duty bills, and a scramble to build entry processes they never needed before.

Diaz Trade Law is advising importers and e-commerce sellers on what the end of de minimis means for their specific supply chains — from cost modeling to classification readiness to drafting comments on the rulemaking. If low-value shipments are part of how you do business, this is the moment to get ahead of it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.