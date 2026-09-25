China Blacklists Six U.S. Supply Chain Tracing Providers: What UFLPA Importers Need To Know

On August 5, 2026, China’s Ministry of Commerce placed six U.S. supply chain due diligence entities on its countermeasure list and prohibited organizations and individuals in China from transacting or cooperating with them. The six include the DNA tagging, isotopic testing, supply chain mapping, and labor audit providers that many importers rely on to document origin when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detains goods under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA). Importers in cotton, apparel, electronics, minerals, and other UFLPA high-priority sectors should treat this as a direct hit on their evidence chain and act now.

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On August 5, 2026, China’s Ministry of Commerce placed six U.S. supply chain due diligence entities on its countermeasure list and prohibited organizations and individuals in China from transacting or cooperating with them. The six include the DNA tagging, isotopic testing, supply chain mapping, and labor audit providers that many importers rely on to document origin when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detains goods under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA). Importers in cotton, apparel, electronics, minerals, and other UFLPA high-priority sectors should treat this as a direct hit on their evidence chain and act now.

Key Takeaways

On August 5, 2026, China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) issued Order No. 2 of 2026 placing six U.S. entities on its countermeasure list under the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law: Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.; Stratum Reservoir, LLC; Altana Technologies, Inc.; Responsible Business Alliance; Verite Group, Inc.; and Human Rights in China.

The countermeasure prohibits organizations and individuals within China from engaging in relevant transactions, cooperation, and other activities with the six entities, effective August 5, 2026. The order imposes no asset freeze and no entry ban.

MOFCOM’s spokesperson tied the package to the July 31, 2026 addition of 43 entities to the UFLPA Entity List, published in the Federal Register on August 3, 2026, which brought the list to 187 entities.

The listed entities include providers of DNA tagging, isotopic analysis, supply chain mapping, and labor audits that importers have used to build UFLPA rebuttal packages. DTL’s read: China-facing tracing work that depends on supplier participation inside China is now the pressure point.

Importers should inventory which tracing, audit, and certification vendors sit in their UFLPA documentation, confirm with each vendor how the order affects work involving China-based parties, and build redundancy before the next detention.

What MOFCOM Did on August 5, 2026

MOFCOM issued Order No. 2 of 2026, titled as a decision on taking countermeasures against six U.S. entities including Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. The order cites Articles 3, 4, 6, 9, 10, and 15 of the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law and Articles 3, 5, 8, and 10 of the Provisions on Implementing the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law. It states that it was approved by China’s national anti-foreign-sanctions work coordination mechanism and took effect on August 5, 2026.

The order states MOFCOM’s reason in general terms. Paraphrased from the Chinese text, MOFCOM stated that the United States recently sanctioned Chinese enterprises on the pretext of so-called forced labor, that this seriously violated international law and infringed China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests, and that the six entities assisted and supported the U.S. Xinjiang-related sanctions. The order does not describe any specific audit, test, dataset, or report by any of the six entities.

The countermeasure itself is a single measure: organizations and individuals within China’s territory are prohibited from engaging in relevant transactions, cooperation, and other such activities with the six entities. The order does not freeze assets, and it does not bar personnel from entering China. It does not define “relevant transactions” or “cooperation,” and MOFCOM has not published implementing guidance as of the date of this article.

The order itself does not mention the UFLPA or the UFLPA Entity List. The connection is nonetheless MOFCOM’s own. In same-day remarks, the MOFCOM spokesperson referenced the United States adding more than 40 Chinese entities to the UFLPA Entity List on July 31, 2026, one day after a video call between the two countries’ trade leads, and listed the six-entity countermeasure among the responses China considered necessary. The spokesperson also characterized China’s countermeasures as generally restrained.

The Six Listed Entities

MOFCOM’s countermeasure list uses the names below. Note that MOFCOM prints “Verite” without the accent the organization itself uses; we follow the MOFCOM spelling for the entity names.

DTL’s read: four of the six entities sell exactly the kinds of evidence CBP has told importers it wants to see in a UFLPA rebuttal, which is why this list matters more to importers than a countermeasure against a defense contractor or a think tank would. We summarized several of these tools, including Applied DNA Sciences and Altana, in our summary of CBP’s March 2023 Forced Labor Technical Expo.

The U.S. Action That Preceded It

On July 31, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the addition of 43 companies to the UFLPA Entity List. The Federal Register notice, published August 3, 2026 at 91 FR 48913 (FR Doc. 2026-15628), adds four entities to the Section 2(d)(2)(B)(ii) list and 41 entities to the Section 2(d)(2)(B)(v) list, with two entities appearing on both sub-lists, and states that 187 entities are now specified on the UFLPA Entity List. Source: Federal Register, Notice Regarding the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List.

DHS described the addition as the single largest expansion of the list and stated that the newly listed entities operate in high-priority enforcement sectors including aluminum, apparel, copper, cotton, and tomatoes and downstream products. DHS stated that CBP will apply the UFLPA rebuttable presumption to goods produced by the 43 entities effective August 3, 2026. DHS also stated in the release that CBP has denied entry to more than 24,300 shipments valued at nearly $1 billion since the UFLPA took effect.

We covered the expansion in an earlier article – DHS Adds 43 Entries to UFLPA List – and the sector background in DHS Adds Additional UFLPA High-Priority Sectors; Releases UFLPA 2025 Strategy Update.

Why Tracing Providers Matter to a UFLPA Defense

Under Section 3 of the UFLPA, CBP applies a rebuttable presumption that goods mined, produced, or manufactured wholly or in part in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, or by an entity on the UFLPA Entity List, are prohibited from entry under 19 U.S.C. § 1307. To overcome the presumption, the importer of record must, among other requirements, respond completely to all CBP requests for information and demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that the goods were not produced with forced labor. Alternatively, the importer can show that the goods were not manufactured in Xinjiang or by a party on the Entity List. We explained the framework in Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA): What You Need to Know and CBP’s current detention tracks in CBP Just Rewrote the Forced Labor Rulebook.

In our experience, importers meet that evidentiary burden with supply chain maps that reach the raw material, third-party audit reports, and, increasingly, scientific origin testing such as DNA tagging of cotton or isotopic analysis of minerals and metals. Those are the product lines of the entities MOFCOM has now listed.

DTL’s read: the practical effect is a squeeze from both sides. CBP’s expectations for origin evidence have not changed. China has now prohibited persons in China from cooperating with several of the vendors importers use to generate that evidence. Whether a specific engagement is affected depends on facts the order does not address: where the vendor performs the work, whether any China-based party (a supplier, a laboratory, a sampling agent, an audit subcontractor) participates, and how MOFCOM and Chinese enforcement authorities read the undefined terms “transactions” and “cooperation.” Altana and the RBA have each publicly stated that their operations outside China are not affected. We expect the harder questions to arise for on-site audits, sample collection at Chinese facilities, and any tracing program that asks a Chinese supplier to enroll, tag, or upload data.

DTL’s read: importers should also expect Chinese suppliers to refuse participation in tracing and audit programs run by the listed entities and possibly to hesitate about programs run by anyone, citing the order. A supplier’s refusal to cooperate is not a defense to a UFLPA detention. CBP’s framework places the burden on the importer.

What Importers Should Do Now

The following steps are DTL’s recommendations for importers with any China-touching supply chain in a UFLPA high-priority sector and for any importer that has used one of the six entities in a prior CBP submission.

Inventory your evidence chain. Identify every tracing, testing, audit, certification, and mapping vendor whose work product appears in your UFLPA due diligence files, supplier onboarding, or prior detention responses. Flag each one that is on the MOFCOM list or that relies on a listed entity’s data, standard, or audit protocol.

Ask each affected vendor that you utilize specific questions. Request a written statement of how the vendor is handling work that involves China-based parties, what work it has paused, and whether it can continue to issue reports, tags, or test results for goods sourced from China. Keep the response in the file.

Build redundancy. Where a listed vendor performed origin testing or mapping for China-sourced inputs, identify an alternative provider or methodology now, before a detention forces the question on a 30-day clock. CBP does not require a particular vendor; it requires clear and convincing evidence.

Re-screen against the expanded Entity List. Run all suppliers, sub-suppliers, and raw material sources against the 187-entity list published August 3, 2026, including the four entities added to the Section 2(d)(2)(B)(ii) sub-list and the 41 added to the (v) sub-list. Pay particular attention to aluminum, apparel, copper, cotton, and tomato-derived inputs.

Review supplier contracts. Confirm that supplier agreements require cooperation with origin verification and audits and address what happens if a supplier declines to participate. Consider whether a supplier’s refusal, citing the MOFCOM order, should trigger a sourcing review.

Watch the CBP supply chain visibility rulemaking. CBP’s September 2, 2026 advance notice of proposed rulemaking on heightened import disclosures for supply chain visibility seeks comment on requiring more information about parties in the import supply chain; comments are due December 1, 2026. We covered the notice in our September 4, 2026 Breaking Trade News.

Document what you cannot obtain. If a tracing or audit step becomes unavailable for a China-sourced input, record why, what you attempted, and what alternative evidence you assembled. A contemporaneous record of diligence is more persuasive to CBP than silence.

Where This Leaves Importers

DTL’s read: importers that map their evidence dependencies now will be positioned to answer a CBP detention with an intact documentation package even if a listed vendor’s China-facing work is curtailed. Importers that wait will learn which vendor was load-bearing when a container is held. The MOFCOM order does not change what CBP requires; it changes how hard some of that evidence is to obtain from China.

Diaz Trade Law has represented importers in UFLPA detentions, withhold release orders, and forced labor investigations across the high-priority sectors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.