U.S. Restrictions On Canadian Goods In Federal Procurement

Overview

On Sept. 16, 2026, President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum titled “Restoring Reciprocity in Government Procurement,” which directs U.S. federal agencies to identify and take steps to remove Canadian-origin goods from the U.S. federal civil procurement system. This memorandum follows a series of Presidential Proclamations issued on Sept. 8, 2026, under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 that imposed outright import bans on certain Canadian goods. Together, these actions represent a significant escalation of the ongoing U.S.–Canada trade dispute. By limiting the memorandum to “civil” procurement, it should not impact Canadian manufacturers that are selling defense articles to the Department of War.

The procurement memorandum (Sept. 16, 2026)

The memorandum directs the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), in coordination with the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council (FAR Council), to identify Canadian-origin items in the federal civil procurement system that can be removed or made unavailable for purchase.

The Memorandum responds to what the White House characterizes as Canada’s “unreasonable” imposition of new barriers to U.S. companies seeking access to Canadian government procurement, including through Canada’s “Buy Canadian” policy and provincial restrictions, while Canadian companies continue to enjoy preferential access to more than USD280B in U.S. federal procurement annually.

Key points:

No specific products are named yet. The memorandum does not immediately ban any particular Canadian goods from procurement. Instead, it initiates a review process to identify which items may be affected.

Domestic alternatives. OMB may notify agencies of domestic alternatives to Canadian-origin items where permitted by law.

Monitoring and potential reversal. USTR is directed to monitor Canada’s treatment of U.S. goods in Canadian federal and provincial procurement markets and to advise the President if a change in Canadian policy might warrant restoring Canadian-origin items to the federal procurement system.

The memorandum does not identify a specific time frame or deadline for these actions.

The import ban proclamations (Sept. 8, 2026)

This memorandum comes on the heels of increasing tensions between the neighboring countries. On Sept. 8, 2026, President Trump issued five Presidential Proclamations under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930. Two modified the scope of tariff lists previously issued by the White House, effective as of Sept. 15, 2026. The remaining three impose outright import bans on specified Canadian goods, effective Sept. 29, 2026. The bans cover a wide range of products including motorcycles, certain dairy products, alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic beer. On the same date, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the General Services Administration (GSA) announced that they had been directed to remove USD50B worth of Canadian-origin products from GSA’s Multiple Award Schedules.

The Section 338 actions did not arise in isolation. At the July 1, 2026 joint review of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the U.S. declined to renew the USMCA. The U.S. then imposed initial 50% Section 338 tariffs on Canadian dairy, alcoholic beverages, and motor vehicles on July 20, followed by new 50% tariffs on approximately USD20B of Canadian goods effective Aug. 22. Canada suspended bilateral trade negotiations and responded with dollar-for-dollar retaliatory counter-tariffs at rates of 15%, 25%, and 50% on approximately CAD27.6B in U.S. imports effective Sept. 8. The new September actions by the U.S. were direct responses to that retaliation.

Exceptions, waivers, and phase-in periods

No general waiver or exception process has been announced under either the procurement memorandum or the import ban proclamations.

The import bans take effect on Sept. 29, 2026, giving affected businesses a limited window to adjust.

The memorandum includes a built-in off-ramp: USTR may recommend restoring Canadian-origin items to federal procurement if Canada changes its policies toward U.S. goods.

Practical implications for federal contractors

Monitor federal agencies for guidance. Suppliers of Canadian-origin goods to U.S. federal agencies should closely monitor OMB, USTR, and the FAR Council for guidance on product-specific designations under the procurement memorandum and implemented regulations.

Suppliers of Canadian-origin goods to U.S. federal agencies should closely monitor OMB, USTR, and the FAR Council for guidance on product-specific designations under the procurement memorandum and implemented regulations. Assess eligibility and exposure. Notably, Section 338 tariffs apply regardless of whether goods qualify as originating under the USMCA. Contractors with Canadian-origin components, materials, or subcontractors in their supply chains should conduct due diligence to identify potential exposure. This includes reviewing tier-one and tier-two suppliers for Canadian content that may be affected by new restrictions.

Notably, Section 338 tariffs apply regardless of whether goods qualify as originating under the USMCA. Contractors with Canadian-origin components, materials, or subcontractors in their supply chains should conduct due diligence to identify potential exposure. This includes reviewing tier-one and tier-two suppliers for Canadian content that may be affected by new restrictions. Country-of-origin certifications. Contractors should review existing certifications and representations regarding product origin under the Buy American Act and Trade Agreements Act. As implementing guidance is issued, contractors may need to re-certify the origin of goods offered or delivered under existing and future contracts.

Contractors should review existing certifications and representations regarding product origin under the Buy American Act and Trade Agreements Act. As implementing guidance is issued, contractors may need to re-certify the origin of goods offered or delivered under existing and future contracts. Sourcing and contract modifications. Existing federal contracts that include Canadian-origin goods may require a shift in sourcing goods, or contract modification or renegotiation if those goods are designated for removal from the procurement system.

Pending legal challenges and implementing guidance