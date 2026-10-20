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20 October 2026

From IEEPA To Section 301: Rick Woldenberg’s Tariff Fight Continues (Podcast)

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Following Learning Resources CEO Rick Woldenberg's landmark victory in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, he returns to discuss his company's new lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's Section 301 tariffs at the US Court of International Trade. The conversation explores constitutional limits of executive authority and the broader implications these legal disputes hold for American businesses navigating the evolving tariff landscape.
United States International Law
Paul Nathanson and Paul Nathanson

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In this episode of The Lobby Shop, hosts Paul Nathanson and Josh Zive welcome back Learning Resources CEO Rick Woldenberg. Following his company’s landmark victory in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, Woldenberg discusses his new lawsuit at the US Court of International Trade challenging the Trump administration’s Section 301 tariffs. Plus, hear his thoughts on the constitutional limits of executive authority, what these disputes mean for American businesses, and why the fight over tariffs is far from over.

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Paul Nathanson
Photo of Paul Nathanson
Paul Nathanson
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